Summer guide to food trucks and pop-ups

Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here . Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here.

The pandemic might have been the best thing that’s ever happened to the food truck and pop-up scene in Santa Cruz County. While COVID-19 steamrolled over traditional restaurants, many of which are still struggling to bounce back from operation restrictions, staff shortages and supply chain issues, small food businesses unencumbered by a brick-and-mortar space exploded. Prior to 2020, there were a couple dozen pop-ups and food trucks regularly operating in the county; in this guide, you’ll find more than 40. This summer seems to be the season of special plenty.

Entrepreneurs who recently launched their food businesses share some of the same motivations. Some, like Lance Ebert of S.C. Bread Boy and Charlie Funk of Funk’s Franks , are restaurant industry veterans who decided to finally launch their passion projects after the service industry shut down in the spring of 2020. Others, like Laurel Tisserand of LaurelBakes , used quarantine to hone cooking and baking skills that became side projects that turned into businesses.

They are just the latest surge in a wave that reaches back nearly a decade. Veteran food trucks and pop-ups like Saucey’z, My Mom’s Mole and Ate3One have graced parking lots and drawn crowds since long before the pandemic, and prove that these kinds of businesses have staying power.

But wait — what’s a pop-up? Most people are familiar with food trucks, even if they’ve never eaten at one, but the edges of what constitutes a “pop-up” are fuzzy.

For this guide, a “pop-up” refers to a non-brick-and-mortar business that serves a curated menu of prepared food. Most prepare their food ahead of time to serve at events or breweries. Some, like Happy Dog Hot Dogs, can be found week to week in the same spot. Others, like Full Steam Dumpling and Chubb’s Chicken Sandwiches, have regular hours in a space with walls. They could almost be considered restaurants, but if one were to visit them, you would understand that they are something else entirely. One thing pop-ups do not have is their own brick-and-mortar space — that’s the key difference between them and restaurants. And cottage food businesses, by contrast, do not typically leave their homes or kitchens.

One could argue over a single definition over a cold beer and several plates of yakitori, but it’s best not to get too bogged down in the details. Enjoyment of pop-ups and food trucks is enhanced by keeping an open mind.

Unlike places like Portland, Oregon, and Austin, Texas, Santa Cruz County doesn’t have designated food truck areas. Here, food trucks and pop-ups are limited in where and when they can serve, and you’ll often find them partnering with private businesses like wineries and breweries and at special events. Why are they limited? We’ll get into those questions in Lookout this summer, but for now, enjoy what we have where we have it.

Over the past decade since food trucks and pop-ups started emerging in Santa Cruz County, some have wondered whether they would pose direct competition to restaurants, but those fears haven’t really materialized. The dining experience at a pop-up or food truck — outdoors with little to no seating, no table service, often a changing menu — is quite different from a traditional dining experience, and these businesses seem to coexist in harmony.

A vibrant dining scene makes living in Santa Cruz County more fun. Many food trucks and pop-ups fill niches in our local food options with specialized offerings that weren’t available before, like vegetarian cubanos, Venezuelan arepas and Ukrainian comfort food. Ever-changing menus, driven by the seasons or the cook’s whims, keep the experience fresh.

Use this guide to find out where your favorite pop-ups and food trucks will be next and discover new ones to try. Some have regular haunts; others float among events, breweries and wineries throughout the county. Most use Instagram to communicate with their fans, so follow your favorites. Hours and locations vary, but finding them is part of the fun.

There are also many wonderful food stalls that appear each week at local farmers markets, but you won’t find them in this guide. There are too many to include here — watch for a special guide on Lookout that will help you navigate those offerings.

I’ve also marked pop-ups and food trucks that are consistently good with creative offerings that are worth seeking out. Look for the 💥.

The dollar signs denote the average price per item: $ is less than $10, $$ is $10-$20 and $$$ is greater than $20.

New pop-ups and food trucks launch all of the time, and we’ll be updating this guide regularly. Email me at lily@lookoutlocal.com to see your business added to the list.

We’ve given you a couple of ways to find your faves. We’ve organized the guide below by cuisine. And we’ve created a sortable cheat sheet you can play with: Find the food of your choice by my own picks, where it’s located, type of food and more.

Jump to: American cuisine | Asian & Pacific Islander cuisine | Coffee | European cuisine | Latin American cuisine | Mediterranean cuisine | Pizza | Sweet treats