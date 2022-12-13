Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Buzzo’s wood-fired pizzas on horizon in Soquel

Nearly two years in the making, Buzzo Pizza aims to open in Soquel in mid-January.
(Via Buzzo Pizza)
By Lily Belli
The folks behind Carpo’s aim to open Buzzo Pizza in mid-January just a couple doors down, next to Beer Thirty and Sunnyside Produce.

Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close to opening. Todd and Indiana Todd, who have owned the popular Carpo’s Family Restaurant for 42 years, are aiming to open the doors to their new wood-fired pizzeria in mid-January. The restaurant is located near Carpo’s at 2510 S. Main St. in Soquel, and lies on the other side of Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House next door to Sunnyside Produce.

The Todds have imported a premier wood-fired Mugnaini oven from Italy and will be putting it to good use to create Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian-inspired appetizers. The menu offers pizzas with toppings that range from a classic margarita to potato with bacon, white sauce, egg and roasted onion to soppressata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and chives. The creative appetizers include bruschetta with fennel butter and pancetta, meatballs with ricotta and toasted bread, marinated olives with citrus and garlic and a Caesar salad with chicories and anchovy dressing. Buzzo will also serve beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.

Follow Buzzo on Instagram at @buzzopizza to swoon over photos of leopard-spotted pizzas and watch for an opening date. More information at buzzopizza.com.

Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

