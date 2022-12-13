Buzzo’s wood-fired pizzas on horizon in Soquel

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close to opening. Todd and Indiana Todd, who have owned the popular Carpo’s Family Restaurant for 42 years, are aiming to open the doors to their new wood-fired pizzeria in mid-January. The restaurant is located near Carpo’s at 2510 S. Main St. in Soquel, and lies on the other side of Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House next door to Sunnyside Produce.

The Todds have imported a premier wood-fired Mugnaini oven from Italy and will be putting it to good use to create Neapolitan-style pizzas and Italian-inspired appetizers. The menu offers pizzas with toppings that range from a classic margarita to potato with bacon, white sauce, egg and roasted onion to soppressata with tomato sauce, mozzarella and chives. The creative appetizers include bruschetta with fennel butter and pancetta, meatballs with ricotta and toasted bread, marinated olives with citrus and garlic and a Caesar salad with chicories and anchovy dressing. Buzzo will also serve beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks.