‘Very, very soon’: That’s the word on Gilman Brewing’s Midtown spot

Berkeley-based Gilman Brewing promises its Midtown Santa Cruz location will open "very, very soon."
(Via Nader Khouri)
By Lily Belli
Finishing touches remain for the former Tony & Alba’s space on Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz, but Berkeley-based Gilman Brewing promises to be slinging its suds in Midtown in the near future.

Gilman Brewing announced Tuesday that it received its final inspection at the new location on Soquel Avenue in Midtown Santa Cruz and anticipates opening “very, very soon.” While it cautions that there are still many finishing touches to put on the new taproom and restaurant at 817 Soquel Ave., housed inside the space that was previously Tony & Alba’s by Whole Foods Market, the team promises that an opening date will be announced later this week.

This will be the fourth location for Berkeley-based Gilman Brewing, which also has taprooms in Daly City and Pleasanton. The brewery makes more than 35 different seasonal and annual beers, ranging from imperial stouts to hazy IPAs, sours, lagers and saisons. Santa Cruz’s Gilman Brewing is almost right across the street from Beer Run Santa Cruz, Beer Thirty Bottle Shop & Pour House’s as-yet-unopened beer garden, and just a few blocks from the Sante Adairius Rustic Ales Santa Cruz Portal on Water Street. Once these new additions open, Midtown will become quite the craft beer destination.

Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

