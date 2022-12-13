‘Very, very soon’: That’s the word on Gilman Brewing’s Midtown spot

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Gilman Brewing announced Tuesday that it received its final inspection at the new location on Soquel Avenue in Midtown Santa Cruz and anticipates opening “very, very soon.” While it cautions that there are still many finishing touches to put on the new taproom and restaurant at 817 Soquel Ave., housed inside the space that was previously Tony & Alba’s by Whole Foods Market, the team promises that an opening date will be announced later this week.