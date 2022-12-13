Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Food & Drink

Watsonville farm patriarch Frank Prevedelli honored with scholarship

Nick Prevedelli, Silvia Prevedelli, president of Agri-Culture Steve Bontadelli, Geri Prevedelli Lathrop and Sam Lathrop.
From left to right: Nick Prevedelli, Silvia Prevedelli, president of Agri-Culture Steve Bontadelli, Geri Prevedelli Lathrop and Sam Lathrop.
(Via Agri-Culture)
By Lily Belli
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The fund aims to support students who attend a high school in Santa Cruz County and plan to major in agriculture or a field related to agriculture in college.

Share

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

The late Frank Prevedelli, patriarch of Prevedelli Farms in Watsonville, was honored Monday with the creation of the Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Prevedelli family and friends together provided $25,000 to establish the fund, which will support students who attend a high school in Santa Cruz County and plan to major in agriculture or a field related to agriculture in college. The fund will be part of the educational programs offered by local agricultural education organization Agri-Culture and will be housed at the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County.

The Prevedelli family has been farming in the Pajaro Valley since 1945. At the certified organic ranch, they specialize in growing nearly three dozen different kinds of apples, pears and berries, including the increasingly rare and highly prized olallieberry, as well as vegetables. Find Prevedelli Farms at the Aptos farmers market on Saturdays, the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market on Wednesdays and others throughout the Bay Area. The farm stand is also open to the public. Find more information at prevedelli.com.

Food & DrinkLocal BusinessWatsonvilleInstagram
Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

More from Lily Belli

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.