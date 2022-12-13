Watsonville farm patriarch Frank Prevedelli honored with scholarship

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

The late Frank Prevedelli, patriarch of Prevedelli Farms in Watsonville, was honored Monday with the creation of the Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Prevedelli family and friends together provided $25,000 to establish the fund, which will support students who attend a high school in Santa Cruz County and plan to major in agriculture or a field related to agriculture in college. The fund will be part of the educational programs offered by local agricultural education organization Agri-Culture and will be housed at the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County.