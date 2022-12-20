Watsonville’s Belle Farms wins fourth straight gold medal for olive oil

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Watsonville olive oil producer Belle Farms has won a gold medal for the fourth year in a row at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the Monterey Bay Certified Farmers Markets website reports . The NYIOOC is the largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest and judges more than a thousand olive oils from 28 countries every year. It applauded Belle Farms’ estate-grown Tuscan-style olive oil as “a distinct and well-balanced oil with a delicate, peppery finish” with notes of fresh herbs, olive leaf, mint, oregano and parsley. The judges suggest pairing it with asparagus, soft cheeses, cauliflower soup, drizzled over grilled or steamed vegetables, meat and fish and enjoyed with crusty, rustic bread. Congratulations to owners and farmers Steve and Marguerite Remde on their win.