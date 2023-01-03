Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after 20-plus years

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

As 2022 came to an end, so did two long-standing Santa Cruz County restaurants. In December, Chill Out Café on 41st Avenue abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 4. The Pleasure Point surf shack that “rolled the fatties” offered an extensive list of breakfast burritos and was a popular local spot for 25 years. Owner John Pickart did not respond to requests for more details on the closure.

And, on New Year’s Day, Golden City Chinese on Mission Street in Santa Cruz served its last home-cooked Chinese meal. After 22 years at this location, it seems owners Sue and Paul Leung, originally from Canton, are retiring. Congratulations to the Leungs and to Pickart for their many years of good eats. Both Chill Out and Golden City will be missed.

