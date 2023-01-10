Arepas come to the Octagon as Pana takes Abbott Square spot

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Attention, mis panas — Pana Food Truck has a new location inside the Octagon at Abbott Square Market in downtown Santa Cruz. This is the first brick-and-mortar spot for the successful food truck, named after the colloquial Spanish word meaning “friend” or “homie” in Venezuela. Pana launched in 2019 with a menu of Venezuelan arepas stuffed to bursting with cheese, shredded chicken, black beans, fried plantains and more, with homemade garlic, avocado or spicy sauces. Pana offers its full menu of arepas at its two food trucks, often seen throughout the county, and owners German and Gaby Sierra say they plan to add new menu items once they get their feet under them.

Pana took the place of taco kiosk Vamonos Comida and shares the space with Japanese restaurant Daisuki Octagon Sushi. It will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. Watch for a grand opening once the weather improves.