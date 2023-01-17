Kinch’s next move: Another Mentone and Manresa Bread, plus an eatery TBA, in big Los Gatos complex

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

David Kinch might have closed his three-Michelin-starred restaurant Manresa at the end of 2022, but the story is far from over for this Santa Cruz-based chef. Kinch, along with baker Avery Ruzicka and partner Andrew Burnham, plan to open a second location for Mentone, his popular Aptos restaurant; another Manresa Bread, the hit bakery that opened its first location in Santa Cruz in November ; and a third, to-be-announced restaurant. All of this will be housed in a 7,100-square-foot mixed-use building at the Junction on Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos, Kinch told San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 13 .