Local chefs cooking up fundraiser for Capitola workers

… Save the date: Some of Santa Cruz County’s most notable chefs are teaming up for a fundraiser to support Capitola Village restaurant employees who are out of work as a result of the recent storms. Chef Anthony Kresge of Reef Dog Deli in Capitola, whom I profiled in December ; chef Nick Sherman and sous-chef James Manss of Trestles in Capitola ; chef Brad Briske of Home in Soquel; and Shadowbrook executive chef Michael Cameron and pastry chef Linda Estrada are preparing a five-course tasting menu for an exclusive dinner at Shadowbrook on Saturday, Feb. 6.

All proceeds will be distributed to the more than 100 restaurant employees unable to return to work due to prolonged restaurant closures. More information about this event, including a website to purchase tickets online, will be released this week.