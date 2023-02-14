‘Seven days of burger love’ right around the corner in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Burger Week kicks off next Wednesday, Feb. 22, and runs through Feb. 28, with participants including Bruno’s Bar and Grill in Scotts Valley, Hula’s Island Grill in Santa Cruz and Parish Publick House in Aptos.
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.
Santa Cruz Burger Week, a spinoff of the popular Santa Cruz Restaurant Week, returns for a fifth year beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22, and running through Tuesday, Feb. 28. The “seven days of burger love” offers burger specials for $10, $12 or $15 at 21 restaurants throughout Santa Cruz County, including Bruno’s Bar and Grill in Scotts Valley, Hula’s Island Grill in Santa Cruz and Parish Publick House in Aptos. Newcomers this year include Cruz Kitchen & Taps and Mad Yolks, both in Santa Cruz.
The approach to burger specials varies widely from restaurant to restaurant, and in past years has brought to light both unusual and classic combinations. Burger specials can be made with any filling and toppings — from meat-centric burgers like the 8-ounce Angus short rib sirloin burger at The View at Chaminade to others made with fish, vegetarian or vegan fillings. In past years, I’ve seen burgers made with thick slices of Spam, battered and fried prawns and falafel. Others focus on presenting a hearty meal for a good value, like Robbie’s Sandwiches in Capitola, which will offer a half-pound burger, fries and a drink for $12.
The event is organized by Santa Cruz alt-weekly Good Times. A complete list of special menus and participating restaurants will be published in the Feb. 22 issue and is available at SantaCruzBurgerWeek.com. This year’s burger menus are still making their way to the website — only four menus were available at publication time. Through the website, guests can also make reservations if necessary. No tickets or passes are needed.