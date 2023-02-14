‘Seven days of burger love’ right around the corner in Santa Cruz County

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Santa Cruz Burger Week, a spinoff of the popular Santa Cruz Restaurant Week, returns for a fifth year beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22, and running through Tuesday, Feb. 28. The “seven days of burger love” offers burger specials for $10, $12 or $15 at 21 restaurants throughout Santa Cruz County, including Bruno’s Bar and Grill in Scotts Valley, Hula’s Island Grill in Santa Cruz and Parish Publick House in Aptos. Newcomers this year include Cruz Kitchen & Taps and Mad Yolks, both in Santa Cruz.

The approach to burger specials varies widely from restaurant to restaurant, and in past years has brought to light both unusual and classic combinations. Burger specials can be made with any filling and toppings — from meat-centric burgers like the 8-ounce Angus short rib sirloin burger at The View at Chaminade to others made with fish, vegetarian or vegan fillings. In past years, I’ve seen burgers made with thick slices of Spam, battered and fried prawns and falafel. Others focus on presenting a hearty meal for a good value, like Robbie’s Sandwiches in Capitola, which will offer a half-pound burger, fries and a drink for $12.