Reef Dog Deli introduces new supper club offering

Anthony Kresge of Reef Dog Deli has launched a new supper club for the winter/spring season. Each week, you can sign up for a gourmet three-course dinner that can be picked up at the Capitola deli on Wednesdays or delivered to your home.

Kresge says the term “supper club” harkens back to the days when he would do what he calls “old-fashioned supper club events” at friends’ restaurants, taking over the spot for a night or two. Those were the predecessors to today’s pop-up trend, he says.

Each week, he’ll write up a menu and make it available for pre-order. Essentially, he says it’s a way to have a fancy restaurant experience in the comfort of your own home — and avoid at least one night of the “but what’s for dinner?” stress. Meals will be available for two, four or six people, starting at a cost of about $25 per person.

“You get high-end, all local, all fresh and organic food,” says Kresge. “I’m going to farmers markets, buying local products, and then creating this high-end dinner you can have at home.”

A recent week’s dinner featured a dish Kresge calls “scruffy chicken,” including scruffed Yukon potatoes, sauteed veggies, a carbonara sauce and pan-seared chicken with citrus oil. A Cara Cara orange and beet salad and a flourless chocolate torte were offered as add-ons.

“It’s a straight-up chef-made dinner, better than what you can make at home,” he promises.