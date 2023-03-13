Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Tracey & Stig Neilsen

Shopper’s Corner, been a staple for Santa Cruz families and foodies alike for over 80 years. Tracey and Stig Neilsen have been customers for 40 years of those years and shared their deep appreciation for this family-owned institution.

Tracey, who is the principal at Vine Hill Elementary, recalled her childhood experiences at the market, “All the butchers knew our names. I remember the guys giving me hot dogs which I thought were pretty cool! Shopper’s was always a welcoming family experience.” Stig added, “Shopper’s then and now is old-school Santa Cruz.”

I guess we were born to shop here. Our families’ roots go back to the 1800s; the Wilders of Wilder Ranch and, more recently, Joe Bosso of S.C. Transportation Co. — Tracey and Stig Neilsen

The Neilsens also shared their appreciation for Shopper’s as an important community fixture that takes pride in supporting local vendors with their wide array of local products. Tracey noted, “Shopper’s is not a huge store, but it somehow has everything you need, along with the personal attention you won’t get elsewhere.” Stig agrees, adding, “Shopper’s knows the food trends and they are always open to bringing in new products, or even special-ordering for customers.”

Tracey and Stig Neilsen, Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight (Paul Eisenberg)

Shopper’s commitment to quality and community is what makes it unique. Stig noted, “First of all, it’s third-generation family-owned, and it’s nice that you’ll find [owner] Andre [Beauregard] on the floor engaging with customers.”

Customers like Tracey and Stig appreciate the quality of products and services that Shopper’s offers. Well known for their full-service meat counter, Stig appreciates the novelty of their local expertise stating, “with Shopper’s meats, we know that we can trust the quality and how it’s handled.”

Shopper’s Corner has become a local business that the community can rely on for quality products, personal attention, and commitment to the community. The Neilsens’ experiences and appreciation for the local grocer reflect the sentiment many hold towards this long-standing business.

* * *

Get to know Tracey & Stig

Tracey Neilsen, 40-Year Customer, Scotts Valley

Occupation: Vine Hill Elementary Principal

Hobbies: Family time, travel, cooking, walking/hiking, reading, movies

Stig Neilsen, 40-Year Customer, Scotts Valley

Occupation: Customer Service

Hobbies: Family time, swimming, cooking, walking/hiking, travel, movies

* * *

Shopper’s Recipe of the Week

Slow Cooker Corned Beef & Cabbage

Equipment

Slow Cooker- 6 quart or larger

Ingredients

2-4 lbs. Corned beef brisket (flat or point cut) (with seasoning packet that is included)

1 white onion, sliced (this is optional but good!)

2 lbs. red or gold potatoes (or a mixture of both!) Peel them if you’d like!

3 carrots sliced thick

2 garlic cloves peeled

1/2 head cabbage cut into thin wedges

1 1/2 cup water (or see notes below for other liquid ideas)

For serving:

parsley for garnish

melted butter for potatoes if desired

horseradish or stone-ground mustard

Instructions