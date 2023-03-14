Humble Sea eyeing further expansion as it prepares for sixth birthday

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Humble Sea Brewing Co. is on a roll as it gears up for its sixth anniversary bash this weekend.

The Santa Cruz brewery opened two new locations in the past two years — in Pacifica and at the former Cremer House in Felton . It took over the former Uncommon Brewers spot to gain more brewing space. It’s also planning further expansion, including another location in the Bay Area. And it’s eyeing a potential spot at the former Miramar restaurant on the Santa Cruz Wharf. Humble Sea has filed for an alcohol license with the state, but it’s not a done deal yet.

“We’re exploring a potential opening there, but it’s dependent on getting a lease,” says marketing director Lee DeGraw.

Humble Sea will host a big sixth-anniversary celebration at its original taproom and beer garden on Swift Street on Saturday . The party will feature the release of several new brews, including five different collaboration beers co-created with some of the team’s favorite breweries around the country.

That includes Humble Observation, a double barrel-aged stout made with Anaheim’s Bottle Logic Brewing , and a Franconian Helles-style beer made with the team at Denver’s Bierstadt Lagerhaus , a lager-only brewery.

“To do a beer of that style with them is really exciting,” says DeGraw, who notes that Humble Sea’s brewers are big fans of lagers.

Two of the collaboration beers that will be available Saturday are so-called “mega collaborations” — with Humble Sea and teams at breweries around the state all following the same recipe.

Carnival of Kooks, a double-dry hopped West Coast IPA, and Triple Carnival of Kooks, a triple dry-hopped IPA, were made made with San Diego’s North Park Beer Company , Carlsbad’s Burgeon Beer Company and Pizza Port Brewin g, Oakland’s Ghost Town Brewing , Liquid Gravity Brewing Company in San Luis Obispo, Riip Brewing in Huntington Beach, Slice Beer Company in Lincoln, Craft Coast in Oceanside, Monterey County’s Alvarado Street Brewing and Beachwood Brewing in Long Beach.

In keeping with the carnival theme, Saturday’s event will also include face-painting as well as food from Scrumptious Fish & Chips, Cracked Cookies and others. Special celebratory menu items will also be available at the Pacifica and Felton locations, including a Socks on the Beach beer cocktail, a funfetti cookie skillet and caramel corn.