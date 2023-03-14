Outstanding in the Field’s 2023 season includes special downtown Santa Cruz dinner

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Tickets go on sale Monday at 9 a.m. for Outstanding in the Field’s California spring, summer and fall dinner series, and with the slate it has promised this year, you can bet they’ll be selling out quickly. Among the many intriguing options in this year’s schedule of farm-to-table dinners is the one on June 14 , which will be held outside Gabriella Cafe on Cedar Street. Yes, they’ll be taking over the street, and Gabriella’s longtime chef, Gema Cruz, will be at the helm with Outstanding in the Field founder Jim Denevan, who spent part of his culinary career as founding chef at the downtown restaurant.

The lineup of dinners in Santa Cruz County and nearby include:

Saturday, May 13, at Markegard Family Grass-Fed in Half Moon Bay

Sunday, May 14, at Tira Nanza in Carmel Valley

Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at a secret sea cove in Pescadero

Wednesday, June 14, at Gabriela Cafe in Santa Cruz

Saturday, June 17, at Everett Family Farm in Soquel

Saturday, Oct. 28 - Monday, Oct. 30, at a private cattle ranch in Big Sur

Saturday, Nov. 4, and Sunday, Nov. 5, at a secret sea cove in Pescadero

Sunday, Nov. 19, at Pie Ranch in Pescadero