From Grahm’s Popelouchum estate, a rare white (and in limited quantity)

Winemaker Randall Grahm’s latest Popelouchum release is out — and with just 200 cases produced, it’s bound to go fast. The blend of grenache blanc and grenache gris is just the second white produced from the Popelouchum estate, a 415-acre vineyard in San Juan Bautista. That’s the ambitious project Grahm took on several years ago with a goal of breeding thousands of new grape varieties to create what he called in his IndieGoGo campaign “a truly, unique, superior and nuanced wine.”