From Grahm’s Popelouchum estate, a rare white (and in limited quantity)

There are only 200 cases of 2021 Popelouchum Estate Blanc, a blend of grenache blanc and grenache gris. It’s just the second white wine produced at Randall Grahm’s 415-acre vineyard in San Juan Bautista, and time is of the essence for fans of the Bonny Doon Vineyard terroirist.
Grahm is best known as the mastermind behind Bonny Doon Vineyard, which recently opened its new tasting room in conjunction with Ser Winery (run by BDV winemaker Nicole Walsh) in Aptos Station. Itching to try the new bottle? The 2021 Popelouchum Estate Blanc is available only in cases of six, which go for $270 and can be ordered online.