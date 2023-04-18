Crafting the perfect cocktail with Venus Spirits

Whether it’s margaritas, a drink that begs for a tiny umbrella or something fizzy, Westside Santa Cruz distillery Venus Spirits has a full slate of classes that’ll up your home cocktail game.
If you’ve ever wondered how to craft the perfect martini at home — or purchased a bottle from Venus Spirits but don’t know what to do with it — here’s your chance to mix things up.
Mixologist Lindsay Eshleman has got a new line of cocktail classes planned for the coming weeks, starting this Wednesday with a margarita-focused class, just in time for you to impress your friends on Cinco de Mayo. Each Wednesday class is $60 and includes a distillery tour, a brief history of the spirit, a tasting and a tutorial so you can take your home happy hour to the next level.
Here’s the lineup:
- April 19: Margarita Madness
- May 10: Return of Añejo
- May 24: Let’s Get Fizzical
- June 14: Tiki Time
- June 28: Skål, aquavit!
For more details and to register, go here.