Crafting the perfect cocktail with Venus Spirits

If you’ve ever wondered how to craft the perfect martini at home — or purchased a bottle from Venus Spirits but don’t know what to do with it — here’s your chance to mix things up.

Mixologist Lindsay Eshleman has got a new line of cocktail classes planned for the coming weeks, starting this Wednesday with a margarita-focused class, just in time for you to impress your friends on Cinco de Mayo. Each Wednesday class is $60 and includes a distillery tour, a brief history of the spirit, a tasting and a tutorial so you can take your home happy hour to the next level.

Here’s the lineup:

April 19: Margarita Madness

May 10: Return of Añejo

May 24: Let's Get Fizzical

June 14: Tiki Time

June 28: Skål, aquavit!