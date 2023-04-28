Craft beer on every corner: A guide to Santa Cruz County’s world-class scene

Humble Sea Brewing Co.

(Laura Sutherland / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Just off Highway 1 on Swift Street, locals and out-of-towners flock in droves to this bustling brewpub with its constantly changing lineup of award-winning beers. It’s been expanding over the past few years, and now has tasting rooms in Pacifica, Felton (see above) and a pop-up open on weekends for now at the Santa Cruz Wharf . The cheerful indoor space is small, but plenty of outdoor patios — in front, in an attractively converted and shaded side parking lot, and in a secret garden open during the summer months — offer plenty of places to sit back and sip.

Even though Humble Sea specializes in hazy IPAs (flagship beer Socks and Sandals is almost always on tap), its other beers are true award-winners: Humble Sea Helles, a Munich-style helles lager, won silver at the World Beer Cup and gold at the Brewers Cup of California, where its Kookumber Gose took another first.

820 Swift St., Santa Cruz | Open daily 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. | 831-621-2890 | Website

Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing

(Laura Sutherland / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Right around the corner from Humble Sea, this woman-owned brewpub helped launch the craft beer craze in Santa Cruz when it opened in 2011. I love its patio with built-in tables and benches, a wooden roof for shade and heaters for foggy evenings — we pounce on the corner table whenever we can get it because it’s the near-perfect place to meet up with friends. SCMB has made its excellent flagship Pacific IPA ever since it opened, and it’s as popular today as it was 18 years ago. Every week on “Thank You Thursday,” the pub donates a dollar of every pint sold to a local nonprofit — just one of the many ways it’s involved in the community.

If you’re hungry, one of Santa Cruz’s best taco trucks — Tacos El Chuy — is outside the brewery Tuesday through Sunday. And this is the brewpub where you can order a gourmet corn dog, made by its charcuterie neighbor, El Salchichero — it always pairs perfectly with beer.

402 Ingalls St., Unit 27, Santa Cruz | Open daily noon - 10 p.m. | 831-425-4900 | Website

Woodhouse Blending and Brewing

(Laura Sutherland / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A group of guys from Kansas City ended up in Santa Cruz and started a brewery on a small street across from the River Street shopping center that holds World Market and Ross. The vibe is young, arty and cool, and the beer is varied and well crafted. It’s an easy place to spend an afternoon, since it has plenty of seating indoors and outdoors; when we were there most recently a large welcome party for a wedding was seamlessly taking place.

“We have a decent number of foggy IPAs, like our popular Egyptian Cotton,” says cofounder William Moxham, “but our brewer likes to mix it up and we’re noticing that people are requesting sours and West Coast-style IPAs, so we’re making them more.” Live music is a regular feature on weekends, and if you’re hungry, you’ll find on-site Brazilian specialities by Sampa .

119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz | Tuesday-Thursday 1-9 p.m., Friday 1-9:30 p.m, Saturday noon-9:30 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m. | 831-313-9461 | Website

Shanty Shack Brewing

(Laura Sutherland / Lookout Santa Cruz)

This relaxed and unpretentious brewpub started by Nathan Van Zandt and Brandon Padilla is situated right in the heart of Harvey West area. “We’re one of the smallest breweries in the county, with a three-barrel system, but we do a really widespread and creative assortment of beers,” points out Van Zandt, “like pilsners, sours, stouts and different IPAs.”

Weekend mountain bikers arrive in droves to quench their thirst after they’ve hit the trails that start not far from the brewery; they inevitably order the Emma McCrary Blond Ale, named after one of the most popular bike trails nearby. If you can’t find easy parking, pick up a parking pass at the bar.