Relish the radish: Making the most of Santa Cruz’s bounty in this soggy spring

Memorial Day, the traditional starting bell of the summer cookout season, will soon be upon us. The weather is warming up, the Scotts Valley and Felton farmers markets are open, and the table on our deck is finally drying out. After long months of rain that demanded soups, stews, comfort food and takeout, what I most crave is inspiration for the salad and grilling season. What we all need is adaptable recipes — climate change is on our plates this summer.

Gathering inspiration to cook is a happy task in Santa Cruz. I swung by Bookshop Santa Cruz for two new cookbooks and talked with local chefs, farmers and the doyenne of La Posta, founder and owner Patrice Boyle. Her beloved restaurant on Seabright Avenue embodies a primary Italian sensibility — cook locally, cook seasonally, and pickle or can the overflow. This mindset is particularly appropriate in Santa Cruz County, where fresh produce, seafood and pasture-raised meats have long been readily available year-round. But this year, climate change has flooded local fields , and three years of drought have posed a dire threat to the West Coast Chinook population, canceling the salmon season .

With the help of newly released cookbooks “Salad Freak” and “Horn Barbecue,” the yen to try out recipes and invite people over to sample kicked back in. I roasted radishes for the first time and made three salads with snap peas this week, leaning into ingredients other than little gems and arugula to round out the platters. They are both available, but not yet plentiful. I look forward to sampling black cod and Fogline Farm chicken on the grill, with salmoriglio or lemony marinade. We are expanding our list of go-to ingredients and flavor profiles, adapting as we must to change.