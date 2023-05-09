Trestles chef/owner planning new Italian-inspired spot in Aptos

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

A new California/Italian-style restaurant is set to take over the Aptos space formerly occupied by Restaurant Malik Williams. It’s a new project co-owned by Nick Sherman, chef/owner of Trestles in Capitola, and Shawn Ryberg.

Cavalletta will be focused on sourcing local, seasonal produce and seafood, according to general manager Sydney Ruelas, with both Ryberg and Sherman at the helm. No opening date has been set yet, but Ruelas said the goal is early this summer. Remodeling is currently in process.

Sherman, who grew up in the Aptos area, opened Trestles in the summer of 2021, after spending years working in fine dining restaurants throughout California’s wine country, including stints at Michelin-starred Redd and Martini House.

Hiring is now underway at Cavalletta, located at 9067 Soquel Dr. in Aptos, just off the Rio Del Mar Boulevard exit. Lookout will have more details as the opening date gets firmed up.