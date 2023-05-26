South County sips: A guide to the Corralitos Wine Trail

If there was a competition to see which California wineries put you closest to the vines where the grapes you’re tasting were plucked and pressed, the wineries of the Corralitos Wine Trail could be grand champions. Relax here at an oak-shaded table and lift your gaze — you’ll stare right into the leaves, canes and, most important, the clusters that skilled winemakers craft into the award-winning wines you’re sipping.

Most of their wines are made from estate-grown grapes, meaning the winery owns the vineyards and controls every aspect of the process, from planting and tending the plants to creating the wines. The six award-winning, family-run wineries that make up the official Corralitos Wine Trail — Alfaro Family Vineyards, El Vaquero Winery, Nicholson Vineyards, Lester Estate Wines, Storrs Winery and Windy Oaks Estate — source their grapes primarily from the Santa Cruz Mountains appellation, the only California appellation to be defined by its mountainous topography.

Coastal influences make the conditions perfect for certain grapes. “We have cool evenings and hot days,” points out Richard Alfaro, who has been making wine here for 25 years. “It might be 85 degrees during the day, but thanks to the marine influence, it can drop to 45-40 degrees at night, making it great for growing pinot noir and chardonnay grapes.”

Tasting fees are like 1990s Napa — $15 to $25 for four to six pours, and the fee is often waived if you buy a bottle or two of wine. It’s a highly respected wine region that’s considered a bit off the beaten track for global travelers, but for Santa Cruz County residents, all you have to do is head along Highway 1 to Freedom Boulevard, then meander through classic California oak woodlands to the wineries.

You won’t pass many businesses in this rural part of the county, so plan ahead to bring some sustenance, since five of the six wineries allow picnics. Stop on your way at Cheese Shop 831 just off of 41st Avenue in Capitola, Deluxe Foods of Aptos or Staff of Life Natural Foods in Watsonville to grab some gourmet cheeses and other goodies, or plan ahead and bring a picnic basket from home — many of the people we sat next to brought lavish and impressive feasts.

My listings are in alphabetical order, but it’s best to plan your trip based on proximity. Reservations are recommended at all of the wineries.