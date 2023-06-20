Lulu Carpenter’s takes over former Coffeetopia on the Westside

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Got a caffeine craving on the Westside? You’re in luck. This part of Santa Cruz has no shortage of options for coffee, and you can now add another Lulu Carpenter’s location to the mix.

Lulu Carpenter’s launched its newest cafe earlier this month in the Palm Center on Mission Street, open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location was home to Coffeetopia for over 25 years, but that business shuttered in February, citing financial hardships resulting from the pandemic. Coffeetopia’s cafes on Portola Drive in Live Oak and Capitola Road in Pleasure Point remain open.

(Via Lulu Carpenter’s)

Lulu Carpenter’s also operates its flagship cafe on Pacific Avenue downtown and two smaller Santa Cruz locations, Lulu’s Midtown in the Whole Foods plaza on Soquel Avenue and Lulu’s Express, a kiosk in the U-Save Liquors parking lot on Almar Avenue on the Westside. Two other locations, Lulu’s at the Octagon downtown and Coffee Cat in Scotts Valley, previously closed.