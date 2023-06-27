FoodWhat?! opens weekly produce stand

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Youth empowerment and food justice organization FoodWhat?! has opened its weekly farm stand for the summer. Stop by 530 Palm Ave. in Watsonville every Tuesday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to purchase fresh produce grown and harvested by local youth.

Since 2007, FoodWhat has been working with low-income and struggling teenagers throughout Santa Cruz County, using food as a vehicle for teaching leadership skills, promoting cooking and nutrition education and fostering community engagement.