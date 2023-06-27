FoodWhat?! opens weekly produce stand
Fresh produce grown and harvested by local youth will be on sale Tuesdays through the summer in Watsonville, and youth empowerment and food justice organization FoodWhat?! also has set its annual benefit dinner for Oct. 1.
Youth empowerment and food justice organization FoodWhat?! has opened its weekly farm stand for the summer. Stop by 530 Palm Ave. in Watsonville every Tuesday between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to purchase fresh produce grown and harvested by local youth.
Since 2007, FoodWhat has been working with low-income and struggling teenagers throughout Santa Cruz County, using food as a vehicle for teaching leadership skills, promoting cooking and nutrition education and fostering community engagement.
Interested in supporting the organization? Mark your calendars for Oct. 1, when FoodWhat hosts its annual benefit celebration dinner at the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn at UC Santa Cruz. The event, which features a meal cooked by local chefs and FoodWhat youth crew, is free to attend but guests are asked to make a donation.