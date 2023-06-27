Sampa Brazilian Kitchen opens on Branciforte

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Looking for lunch on Water Street? Sampa Kitchen ’s new restaurant is now open daily, with a full array of Brazilian eats. As reported in April , it’s the second location for the three siblings who started Sampa Kitchen inside Woodhouse Blending and Brewing.

The old Robbie’s/Joe’s spot has been transformed into a chic new eatery in shades of teal, black and white, complete with a very Instagrammable custom neon wall sign. You’ll recognize many of the favorite dishes from Sampa’s Woodhouse menu, plus an expanded selection of entrees including a Brazilian take on lasagna and muqueca, a dish of coconut milk, fish, shrimp, tomatoes and peppers served over rice.

Sampa Brazilian Kitchen at Water Street and N. Branciforte Avenue in Santa Cruz. (Jessica M. Pasko / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Looking for something on the sweeter side? Sampa has also added a full selection of juices, smoothies and of course the quintessential acai bowl. Wine and beer are also available.

A strawberry smoothie at Sampa Brazilian Kitchen. (Jessica M. Pasko / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Currently, hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.