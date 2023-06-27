Trifecta of beer and wine events slated for Saturday

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing marks its 18th birthday this year and to celebrate, there’s a special dinner taking place Saturday in the Swift Street Courtyard.

Diego Felix and his Colectivo Felix team are putting together a four-course Latin American dinner, with each course paired with a Santa Cruz Mountain beer.

The meal starts with a dish of cod, crisp garbanzo and citrus tabouleh, paired with the Flicker Blonde. The main course features pork ribs with potatoes, melted Gouda cheese and a California sage butter, accompanied by the Swift Street Amber.

The dinner is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, and tickets are $80.

Elsewhere in Santa Cruz, Jalen Horne, Kendall Denike and team are back in action this weekend with another Collective Santa Cruz extravaganza. The theme of Saturday’s event? America’s favorite pastime.

The Home Run Summer Slam at Woodhouse Blending and Brewing is going for all things baseball-themed.

That includes a lineup of “ballpark-style eats” from Shmash’d Smash Burgers, Chubbs Chicken sandwiches, What’s Popp’n popcorn and desserts from Cracked Cookies. Sampa Kitchen will also be serving up Brazilian eats at its regular spot in the brewery. In addition to what’s on tap at Woodhouse, Living Swell will be pouring kombucha and Coffee Conspiracy will join with coffee drinks.

Entertainment and activities include DJ sets, a car show, a record sale and a mini maker’s market along with batting cages and games. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. and tickets, available here , are $10. (If you missed it, Lily profiled Collective Santa Cruz last fall.)

And if beer or baseball aren’t your thing, there are still tickets left for the fifth annual Taste of the Mountains Aptos Wine Wander. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 14 Santa Cruz Mountains wineries will be pouring at businesses in Aptos Village, including Betty Burgers, Caroline’s Thrift Shop, New Leaf Community Market and more.

Participating wineries include Big Basin Vineyards, Lester Estate Vineyards, Sante Arcangeli Family Wines and Villa del Monte, among others.