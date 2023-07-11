Mutari maker White Label Chocolate launches investment campaign

This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.

White Label Chocolate, the makers of Mutari Craft Chocolate , closed its downtown Santa Cruz café and kitchen in February 2022. Since then, chocolate maker and owner Stephen Beaumier has made his award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate at a kitchen in Watsonville for online distribution.

Now, he and partner Katy Oursler have launched an investment campaign with SMBX to raise money for chocolate equipment and facilities improvements. As of midday Tuesday, they had raised just under $25,000 of their $75,000 goal, with 16 days left in the campaign.