Mutari maker White Label Chocolate launches investment campaign
Stephen Beaumier and partner Katy Oursler are aiming to raise $75,000 for facilities improvements and equipment to boost their bean-to-bar chocolate operation, which they’ve run out of a kitchen in Watsonville since their Mutari Craft Chocolate café closed in Santa Cruz last year.
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here.
White Label Chocolate, the makers of Mutari Craft Chocolate, closed its downtown Santa Cruz café and kitchen in February 2022. Since then, chocolate maker and owner Stephen Beaumier has made his award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate at a kitchen in Watsonville for online distribution.
Now, he and partner Katy Oursler have launched an investment campaign with SMBX to raise money for chocolate equipment and facilities improvements. As of midday Tuesday, they had raised just under $25,000 of their $75,000 goal, with 16 days left in the campaign.
Go to thesmbx.com to find out more about investing in this Santa Cruz County-based and world-renowned chocolate company.