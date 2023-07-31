Felton’s Grove Cafe closed after a fire, expects to reopen this weekend

The Grove Cafe and Bakery expects to be closed for several days after a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Felton restaurant over the weekend. Owner Jessica Yarr said the building sustained minor smoke damage from the blaze. She hopes to reopen the cafe by the weekend.

Yarr said she is grateful for the quick response of a bystander who spotted smoke coming from the building on Highway 9 around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and ran to the nearby fire station.

“It’s amazing that someone caught it. That person ran over to the fire department and they were able to contain it really quickly,” said Yarr.

Firefighters with the Felton Fire Protection District arrived on the scene to find the building filled with smoke. Members of the Ben Lomond and Zayante fire departments also responded the blaze along with Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol. Highway 9 was closed briefly while hose lines crossed the road.

After a thorough cleaning, Yarr said she hopes to reopen by this weekend. Yarr said firefighters were able to determine the cause of the kitchen fire, but she declined to disclose it.

Yarr, a chef native to Felton, opened the Grove in March. The café is open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday and serves plant-forward sandwiches, pastries, salads and desserts.