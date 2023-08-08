Humble Sea Tavern in Felton abruptly closes its doors

After just a year and a half in business, Humble Sea Tavern in Felton abruptly shut its doors this week. It was the first restaurant project from Humble Sea Brewing, a Santa Cruz-based brewery with taprooms in Santa Cruz and Pacifica, as well as a pop-up beer garden on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf. A third taproom is set to open in Alameda this month.

The Tavern announced the closure via Instagram on August 8. Although the post doesn’t give a precise reason for the close, it says that “the space is meant for a foodie.” The post goes on to say: “We’re all about the beer, and while we did our best to balance both food and bevs, we realized that maybe someone with more of a culinary soul could bring a stellar food vibe to compliment all the rad businesses that are already crushing it in Felton.”

It’s a significant closure for Felton, a town of less than 5,000 nestled in the Santa Cruz Mountains, six miles from the city of Santa Cruz. Its downtown, which runs along Highway 9, has experienced a resurgence since the pandemic. Within the last five years, a number of local businesses have opened and brought new, youthful energy to the mountain enclave.

Humble Sea Tavern’s opening was hotly anticipated by locals. When it opened in February 2022, it became one of the few restaurants in the downtown area that was open for dinner, and, notably, attempted to offer more elevated cuisine, including a cocktail menu and beer on draft. It was housed inside the historic Cremer House, a visual touchstone for the area. The building, originally built in 1874, previously housed a high-end restaurant of the same name affiliated with another Santa Cruz-based brewery, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing. The Cremer House closed in 2020.

Humble Sea Brewery owners Nick Pavlina, Frank Scott Krueger and Taylor West are natives to the San Lorenzo Valley, where Felton is located, but so far their other projects outside their hometown have seen the most success. It’s not clear if another business is set to open in the now-vacant restaurant. At the end of the announcement, Humble Sea puts out a call for food-focused entrepreneurs interested in potentially occupying the space.

