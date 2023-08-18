Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Back Door Bánh Mí sandwiches with slow-roasted pork.
Back Door Bánh Mí sandwiches with slow-roasted pork.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Food & Drink

Full Steam Dumpling chef launches Back Door Bánh Mí

By Lily Belli
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

Chef Andy Huynh of Santa Cruz dumpling and ramen shop Full Steam Dumpling has launched Back Door Bánh Mí, a pop-up that specializes in Vietnamese bánh mí sandwiches. He says he hopes to eventually open a brick-and-mortar location.

Share

Not many chefs can make me wait in line for a sandwich for half an hour on a Sunday morning with two small children, but Andy Huynh can. Huynh is the creator of Full Steam Dumpling, a dumpling and ramen shop that has permanent residency inside the Santa Cruz Art Lounge in downtown Santa Cruz, where he sells a rotating menu of exciting, seasonal takes on Szechuan, Chinese and Japanese-inspired dishes. With hand-wrapped dumplings and loaded, layered soups, Full Steam is simultaneously the best dumpling spot and the best ramen spot in town.

So when I found out that Huynh started Back Door Bánh Mí, a pop-up that specializes in Vietnamese bánh mí sandwiches, I brought my whole famíly to the event at the Live Oak farmers market. At this pop-up, Huynh collaborated with farmer Ryan Abelson of Pajaro Pastures, so the sandwiches ($14) were stuffed with pork from one of Abelson’s heritage pigs that the duo brined and slow-roasted themselves. A fat bolillo roll barely contained the sweet, smoky pork; crunchy slices of cucumber and jalapeno; a tangy slaw of pickled carrots and daikon; a smear of creamy house-made pâté and a handful of cilantro. It was absolutely worth the wait.

If you want to try it for yourself, the next pop-up is Friday at the Grove Café in Felton. This time, Huynh is partnering with chef Jessica Yarr, who will add a menu of Vietnamese pastries.

Expect to see more Back Door Bánh Mí pop-ups and collaborations in the coming months and at a stall at the downtown Santa Cruz farmers market on Wednesdays starting in September. The rotating menu will always include a meat-filled bánh mí, a vegetarian bánh mí with deep-fried oyster mushrooms from Far West Fungi, as well as egg rolls and a salad.

Huynh’s goal is to open Back Door Bánh Mí in a brick-and-mortar space. “It would be a Vietnamese café and pho shop, kind of like how Full Steam is a dumpling and ramen shop,” says Huynh. “I’m Vietnamese, and this is the food I grew up eating. It’s the food that speaks to me the most.”

Back Door Bánh Mí is on Instagram at @backdoorbanhmi.

Lily

Lily Belli On Food

Lily has you covered on all things Santa Cruz County food. Click here to sign up for her newsletter!

For all of Lily’s columns, go here

Food & DrinkCity LifeLocal BusinessInstagram
Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

More from Lily Belli

Latest from Food & Drink