Hula’s, Pono join fundraising efforts in wake of devastating Maui wildfire

Two island-inspired Santa Cruz County restaurants are fundraising for the people of Maui and the town of Lahaina, which was destroyed in a catastrophic fire Aug. 8.

Hula’s Island Grill in downtown Santa Cruz designated Mondays through October as “Maui Mondays.” On these days, 100% of the restaurant’s proceeds will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation – Maui Strong Fund and Maui United Way .

Hula’s founding partners, Chris and Craig Delaney, lived on the island of Maui on and off for more than 20 years. “Our hearts break for the people of Maui and Lahaina Town. The depth of their loss is overwhelming and unimaginable,” reads an announcement from the restaurant. “Hula’s is steeped in the flavors and love of the islands and was built with the Ohana spirit.”

Pono Hawaiian Grill, which has locations in Santa Cruz, Capitola and San Jose, partnered with Santa Cruz Surf Shop to create a line of “Maui Strong” T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the Hawaiian restaurant’s shaka sign logo. All of the proceeds will be donated to the Hawai’i Community Foundation. Pono owner Tim Hunt, aka “Braddah Timmy,” grew up in Lahaina. On the website, he wrote, “My memories of Lahaina will always be vivid in my mind and I wouldn’t be who I am today if it weren’t for those experiences.” The clothing is available here .

