Live Earth Farm
Live Earth Farm outside Watsonville is the site for U-pick tomatoes, strawberries and peppers this weekend.
(Via Live Earth Farm)
Food & Drink

Food & drink events this weekend: Midtown Friday, farm tour and a dinner train ride

By Lily Belli
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Lily Belli brings you a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for this weekend and into the coming week.

Free farm tour


Looking for some garden inspiration? Take a free tour of the farm at UC Santa Cruz on Sunday at 2 p.m. At this 90-minute visit, check out the organically managed greenhouses, hand-worked garden beds, orchards, children’s garden and more, while learning about organic farming and the site’s history. And enjoy beautiful views of Monterey Bay from the 30-acre farm. No reservations necessary.

U-pick tomatoes, strawberries & peppers


It’s tomato time, strawberry season and peak pepper at Live Earth Farm, an organic farm located just outside of Watsonville. Experience summer’s bounty at a U-pick this Saturday and Sunday and take home as much as you can pick. Reserve a two-hour time slot before you go, and pack a snack and sun protection. This activity is great for little helpers. Tickets are $10 per car, and produce can be purchased based by the pound or basket — the price goes down the more you pick.

Friday, Sept. 1

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

Food & DrinkInstagram
Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

