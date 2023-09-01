Food & drink events this weekend: Midtown Friday, farm tour and a dinner train ride

Lily Belli brings you a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for this weekend and into the coming week.

Free farm tour

Looking for some garden inspiration? Take a free tour of the farm at UC Santa Cruz on Sunday at 2 p.m. At this 90-minute visit, check out the organically managed greenhouses, hand-worked garden beds, orchards, children’s garden and more, while learning about organic farming and the site’s history. And enjoy beautiful views of Monterey Bay from the 30-acre farm. No reservations necessary.

U-pick tomatoes, strawberries & peppers

It’s tomato time, strawberry season and peak pepper at Live Earth Farm, an organic farm located just outside of Watsonville. Experience summer’s bounty at a U-pick this Saturday and Sunday and take home as much as you can pick. Reserve a two-hour time slot before you go, and pack a snack and sun protection. This activity is great for little helpers. Tickets are $10 per car, and produce can be purchased based by the pound or basket — the price goes down the more you pick.

Friday, Sept. 1

Friday Night Vineyard Lights | 5 - 8:30 p.m. @Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery | $17

| 5 - 8:30 p.m. @Wrights Station Vineyard & Winery | $17 Midtown Fridays | 5 - 8:30 p.m. @1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3