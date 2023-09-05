Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alan and Duangjai Sachsel

Shopper’s Corner, a family-owned grocery store, has won the hearts of locals for its exceptional quality, diverse selection, and outstanding service. The market, which has been in business for 84 years, has become a go-to destination for food lovers and families alike.
I appreciate the convenience and efficiency of two people working the check stands — they have baggers assisting the checkers.
— Alan Sachsel
Many shoppers were impressed by the wide range of products that Shopper’s offers despite its smaller size compared to other supermarkets. Alan, a regular customer, noted that “Shopper’s, for its size, carried so many products and different items. Though smaller than other markets they still seemed to have everything.”
Duangjai, another loyal shopper, emphasized the importance of Shopper’s fresh seafood, sausages, and organic vegetables for her daily cooking. “We depend on Shopper’s to provide us with the best fresh fish,” she said. “I love Shopper’s sausages, and they have great steaks! Quite often I’ll make my decision about what I want to make after seeing Shopper’s beautiful vegetables.”
Apart from their high-quality products, Shopper’s has also been praised for its exceptional service and community involvement. Alan noted that “Shopper’s reinvests back into their own community. That’s what local businesses are able to do.” Duangjai also shared a positive experience when she first visited the store. “The employees have always been kind,” she said. “The first time I came here my husband introduced me to a checker, and she said, ‘Welcome to Shopper’s Corner and Santa Cruz!’”
Many customers, like Alan and Duangjai, have made Shopper’s their preferred grocery store despite the availability of larger chain markets nearby. They value the quality, selection, and personalized service that they receive at Shopper’s.
Shopper’s Corner has become an integral part of the local community, offering a unique shopping experience that is unmatched by other supermarkets. With its loyal customer base and commitment to excellence, Shopper’s is poised to continue its success for many years to come.
Get to know Alan and Duangjai Sachsel
Duangjai Sachsel, 22-Year Customer, Santa Cruz
Occupation: Homemaker
Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, Thai family/business /charity/ fundraising
Alan Sachsel, 28-Year Customer, Santa Cruz
Occupation: Retired sound engineer
Hobbies: Gardening, sports, cooking, car collecting/cruising
Shopper’s Recipe of the Week
Tried and True Grilled New York Steak
Ingredients
- 2 strip steaks
- coarse Kosher or sea salt
- coarse ground black pepper
Garlic Thyme Compound Butter (optional)
- 4 Tablespoons salted butter softened
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
Instructions
- Season the strip steaks. 30 minutes prior to grilling, remove your steaks from the refrigerator, season on both sides with the coarse salt and allow to come up in temperature.
- Preheat the grill. Preheat your grill to High heat.
- Make the compound butter. Combine all ingredients for the compound butter in a small bowl. Place one spoonful of butter directly on your serving platter underneath where each steak will be placed. Do this before you get your steaks on the grill so when they come off, you can set each steak on a spoonful of the butter. Set aside the remaining butter for the top of the grilled strip steaks.
- Grill the steaks. Place the steaks directly on the grill grates at a diagonal. For a medium rare steak, cook 2-3 minutes, then rotate 45 degrees and grill for 2-3 more minutes.
- Finish grilling the steaks to your preferred doneness. Flip the steaks over, cook 2-3 minutes, then rotate 45 degrees and grill for 2-3 more minutes. Increase or decrease cooking time as needed to reach ideal internal doneness. For a rare steak, cook to 125 degrees F, Medium Rare to 135 degrees F, Medium to 145 degrees F
- Place the steaks on the resting butter. Remove the steaks from the grill and set each steak on the dollop of prepared compound butter.
- Rest the steaks before slicing and eating. Let the steak rest for at least 5-6 minutes before slicing. Sprinkle with the black pepper just before serving.
