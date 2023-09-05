Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Alan and Duangjai Sachsel

Shopper’s Corner, a family-owned grocery store, has won the hearts of locals for its exceptional quality, diverse selection, and outstanding service. The market, which has been in business for 84 years, has become a go-to destination for food lovers and families alike.

I appreciate the convenience and efficiency of two people working the check stands — they have baggers assisting the checkers. — Alan Sachsel

Many shoppers were impressed by the wide range of products that Shopper’s offers despite its smaller size compared to other supermarkets. Alan, a regular customer, noted that “Shopper’s, for its size, carried so many products and different items. Though smaller than other markets they still seemed to have everything.”

Duangjai, another loyal shopper, emphasized the importance of Shopper’s fresh seafood, sausages, and organic vegetables for her daily cooking. “We depend on Shopper’s to provide us with the best fresh fish,” she said. “I love Shopper’s sausages, and they have great steaks! Quite often I’ll make my decision about what I want to make after seeing Shopper’s beautiful vegetables.”

Apart from their high-quality products, Shopper’s has also been praised for its exceptional service and community involvement. Alan noted that “Shopper’s reinvests back into their own community. That’s what local businesses are able to do.” Duangjai also shared a positive experience when she first visited the store. “The employees have always been kind,” she said. “The first time I came here my husband introduced me to a checker, and she said, ‘Welcome to Shopper’s Corner and Santa Cruz!’”

(Paul Eisenberg)

Many customers, like Alan and Duangjai, have made Shopper’s their preferred grocery store despite the availability of larger chain markets nearby. They value the quality, selection, and personalized service that they receive at Shopper’s.

Shopper’s Corner has become an integral part of the local community, offering a unique shopping experience that is unmatched by other supermarkets. With its loyal customer base and commitment to excellence, Shopper’s is poised to continue its success for many years to come.

* * *

Get to know Alan and Duangjai Sachsel

Duangjai Sachsel, 22-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Homemaker

Hobbies: Gardening, cooking, Thai family/business /charity/ fundraising

Alan Sachsel, 28-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: Retired sound engineer

Hobbies: Gardening, sports, cooking, car collecting/cruising

* * *

Shopper’s Recipe of the Week

Tried and True Grilled New York Steak

Ingredients



2 strip steaks

coarse Kosher or sea salt

coarse ground black pepper

Garlic Thyme Compound Butter (optional)



4 Tablespoons salted butter softened

2 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves or 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Instructions