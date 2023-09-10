Food & drink events this weekend: Farm to table dinner, Athens food faire and capitola art & wine festival
Lily Belli brings you a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for this weekend and into the coming week.
40th annual Capitola Art and Wine Festival
The Capitola Art & Wine Festival, one of the county’s premier art and wine events, returns this Saturday and Sunday to Capitola Village for its 40th year. Explore the creations of more than 100 artists while sipping wines from 22 local wineries and enjoying the charming village and views of Capitola Beach. There will also be live music and performances by dancers and street performers. Don’t miss it!
If you’re Greek, wish you were Greek or just love Greek culture, don’t miss the A Day in Athens Food Faire this weekend. This festival is hosted by Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Santa Cruz today from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Taste your favorite Greek dishes, from moussaka to souvlaki to spanikopita, and much more, plus traditional Greek music and dancing. Opa!
Friday, Sept. 8
- Into the Fog | 5 - 8 p.m. @Thomas Fogarty Winery | $185
Saturday, Sept. 9
- Paella Party: Santa Cruz Symphony Fundraiser | 5 - 9 p.m. | Private residence | $1,000
- Lupulo Anniversary Party | 11:30 a.m. @Lupulo Craft Beer House
- A Day in Athens Food Faire | Noon - 10 p.m. @Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church
Sunday, Sept. 10
- Farm-to-Table Dinner | 4 - 8 p.m. @Prevedelli Farm | $200
Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Apple-a-Day Festival | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. @Felton Farmers Market
Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Kids Fall Pie Workshop | 2 - 4:30 p.m. @Companion Bakery | $100