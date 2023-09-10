Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Tomatoes
(Via Pixabay)
Food & Drink

Food & drink events this weekend: Farm to table dinner, Athens food faire and capitola art & wine festival

By Lily Belli
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Lily Belli brings you a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for this weekend and into the coming week.

Sign up for Lily’s Eaters Digest newsletter for the weekly events round-up and a recommended dish or drink worth seeking out. This week Lily indulged in Fruition Brewing’s Fest golden lager.

40th annual Capitola Art and Wine Festival


The Capitola Art & Wine Festival, one of the county’s premier art and wine events, returns this Saturday and Sunday to Capitola Village for its 40th year. Explore the creations of more than 100 artists while sipping wines from 22 local wineries and enjoying the charming village and views of Capitola Beach. There will also be live music and performances by dancers and street performers. Don’t miss it!

U-pick tomatoes, strawberries & peppers


If you’re Greek, wish you were Greek or just love Greek culture, don’t miss the A Day in Athens Food Faire this weekend. This festival is hosted by Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Santa Cruz today from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Taste your favorite Greek dishes, from moussaka to souvlaki to spanikopita, and much more, plus traditional Greek music and dancing. Opa!

Friday, Sept. 8

Saturday, Sept. 9

Sunday, Sept. 10

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Food & DrinkInstagram
Lily Belli

Over the past 15 years since she made Santa Cruz her home, Lily has fallen deeply in love with its rich food culture, vibrant agriculture and creative minds. She previously wrote for Good Times, Edible Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz Weekly and Thrillist.

More from Lily Belli

Latest from Food & Drink