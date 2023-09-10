Food & drink events this weekend: Farm to table dinner, Athens food faire and capitola art & wine festival

Lily Belli brings you a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for this weekend and into the coming week.

40th annual Capitola Art and Wine Festival

The Capitola Art & Wine Festival, one of the county’s premier art and wine events, returns this Saturday and Sunday to Capitola Village for its 40th year. Explore the creations of more than 100 artists while sipping wines from 22 local wineries and enjoying the charming village and views of Capitola Beach. There will also be live music and performances by dancers and street performers. Don’t miss it!

U-pick tomatoes, strawberries & peppers

If you’re Greek, wish you were Greek or just love Greek culture, don’t miss the A Day in Athens Food Faire this weekend. This festival is hosted by Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Santa Cruz today from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. Taste your favorite Greek dishes, from moussaka to souvlaki to spanikopita, and much more, plus traditional Greek music and dancing. Opa!

Friday, Sept. 8

Into the Fog | 5 - 8 p.m. @Thomas Fogarty Winery | $185

Saturday, Sept. 9

Sunday, Sept. 10

Farm-to-Table Dinner | 4 - 8 p.m. @Prevedelli Farm | $200

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Apple-a-Day Festival | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. @Felton Farmers Market

Wednesday, Sept. 13