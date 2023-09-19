Coming to Scotts Valley: Kid-friendly play space meets café for grown-ups

There aren’t many places in Santa Cruz County that both kids and grown-ups can enjoy together, but that’s about to change. A new coffeehouse is coming to Scotts Valley that aims to be a safe, welcoming place for both young children and grown-ups. Haven Café, the brainchild of owner Shastina Troup, a former preschool teacher, will be half café, with a modern interior, comfy chairs, and a breakfast and lunch menu, and half indoor play zone, with a climbing wall, sensory exhibits, puzzles and more.

Troup wanted to create a space where kids can play while mom, dad and friends can relax. “I was inspired by the rain last winter,” she says. “I kept hearing about families who said they had nowhere to go. It made me want to offer something for all seasons.”

The play area will have play-zone monitoring by staff, so after the kids are checked in the grown-ups can relax in the café. The space is geared toward children ages 2 to 8. Troup says she plans to be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The menu will include coffee, pastries from Santa Cruz’s Companion Bakeshop, burritos from Mame’s Burrito Co. in Colorado, sandwiches, fries and a kids menu with familiar items like macaroni and cheese, chicken nuggets and fresh fruit.

Troup is finalizing a location on Scotts Valley Drive and plans to open early 2024. An official opening date is forthcoming. Follow along on Instagram at @havencafeandplay for details.

