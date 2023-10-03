‘Temporarily closed’: Alderwood Pacific shutters suddenly

After a hotly anticipated opening in downtown Santa Cruz earlier this year, Alderwood Pacific has closed suddenly. It’s unclear whether or when the restaurant will reopen.

Alderwood Pacific, the sister restaurant to fine-dining Alderwood Santa Cruz, closed without warning Sept. 27 due to “circumstances outside our control,” according to its profile on reservation site OpenTable. The restaurant is labeled as “temporarily closed” on its Google listing and on its Instagram page .

“Due to no agreement on the lease with the landlord, we are not moving forward with the Alderwood Pacific concept right now. At this time, we have no further comments,” Sam Woods, the director of operations at Alderwood Pacific’s parent company Santa Cruz Sky, told Lookout in an email.

When asked about the circumstances of the closure and a potential reopening date, Alderwood staff were reticent. “I’m not able to share that information,” executive chef Jeffrey Wall told Lookout on Monday. “When we’re ready to share it, you’ll know.”

The casual sibling to the original Alderwood opened in February on Pacific Avenue for lunch and dinner. It’s the newest restaurant from Santa Cruz Sky, a local portfolio company headed by Ahmed Hamdy that includes Alderwood Santa Cruz, the Flashbird restaurants, Burn Hot Sauce and in-house bakery Buns & Sons. Alderwood Santa Cruz, located just a few blocks away on the corner of Walnut Avenue and Cedar Street, is the only Santa Cruz restaurant mentioned in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

Alderwood Pacific’s menu aimed to be more approachable from a gastronomic and financial perspective, with a neighborhood vibe and upscale, bistro-style fare that focused on burgers, composed salads, a raw bar and housemade cocktails available on draft.

Lookout reviewed Alderwood Pacific in February, noting that “each dish was beautiful and memorable, with thought-provoking details,” but lacked compelling booze-free options.

