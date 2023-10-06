Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight: Tracey & Stig Neilsen

Shopper’s Corner, been a staple for Santa Cruz families and foodies alike for over 80 years. Tracey and Stig Neilsen have been customers for 40 years of those years and shared their deep appreciation for this family-owned institution.

Tracey, who is the principal at Vine Hill Elementary, recalled her childhood experiences at the market, “All the butchers knew our names. I remember the guys giving me hot dogs which I thought were pretty cool! Shopper’s was always a welcoming family experience.” Stig added, “Shopper’s then and now is old-school Santa Cruz.”

I guess we were born to shop here. Our families’ roots go back to the 1800s; the Wilders of Wilder Ranch and, more recently, Joe Bosso of S.C. Transportation Co. — Tracey and Stig Neilsen

The Neilsens also shared their appreciation for Shopper’s as an important community fixture that takes pride in supporting local vendors with their wide array of local products. Tracey noted, “Shopper’s is not a huge store, but it somehow has everything you need, along with the personal attention you won’t get elsewhere.” Stig agrees, adding, “Shopper’s knows the food trends and they are always open to bringing in new products, or even special-ordering for customers.”

Tracey and Stig Neilsen, Shopper’s Corner customer spotlight (Paul Eisenberg)

Shopper’s commitment to quality and community is what makes it unique. Stig noted, “First of all, it’s third-generation family-owned, and it’s nice that you’ll find [owner] Andre [Beauregard] on the floor engaging with customers.”

Customers like Tracey and Stig appreciate the quality of products and services that Shopper’s offers. Well known for their full-service meat counter, Stig appreciates the novelty of their local expertise stating, “with Shopper’s meats, we know that we can trust the quality and how it’s handled.”

Shopper’s Corner has become a local business that the community can rely on for quality products, personal attention, and commitment to the community. The Neilsens’ experiences and appreciation for the local grocer reflect the sentiment many hold towards this long-standing business.

* * *

Get to know Tracey & Stig

Tracey Neilsen, 40-Year Customer, Scotts Valley

Occupation: Vine Hill Elementary Principal

Hobbies: Family time, travel, cooking, walking/hiking, reading, movies

Stig Neilsen, 40-Year Customer, Scotts Valley

Occupation: Customer Service

Hobbies: Family time, swimming, cooking, walking/hiking, travel, movies

* * *

Pan Fried Halibut with Spiced Chickpea and Herb Salad

Ingredients / Yield: 4 Servings

• 1/3 cup olive oil

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 teaspoon ground coriander

• 1/4 teaspoon ground Persian lime powder (optional)

• 2 garlic cloves, crushed

• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 lemons (finely grate the zest to get

• 2 teaspoons, juice to get 2 tablespoons and cut the remaining into wedges)

• 4 skinless boneless halibut fillets, patted dry (about 1 pound)

• 1 can chickpeas (15.5 ounces), drained and patted dry

• 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon plain yogurt

• 1/4 packed cup/10 grams cilantro (coriander) leaves

• 2 packed tablespoons parsley leaves

• 4 spring onions, finely sliced

• 1 small bunch large-leaf spinach, firm stems removed, leaves finely sliced

• 1 or 2 mild green chiles, such as Anaheim, to taste, finely sliced

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions

Step 1. Marinate the fish and chickpeas: In a small bowl, mix the first 6 ingredients together with the lemon zest. Add 21⁄2 tablespoons of marinade to a bowl with the halibut and mix well. Add 2 tablespoons of the marinade to a separate bowl with the chickpeas and stir to combine. Set both aside at room temperature for 2 minutes. Mix the remaining marinade together with the yogurt and set aside.

Step 2. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, blend the herbs together with the spring onions, spinach, chiles, lemon juice and a good pinch of salt.

Step 3. Heat a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat, then add 1⁄2 tablespoon of vegetable oil. Add the chickpeas (and bits of garlic) and fry for 6 minutes, stirring every now and then until crisp and golden-brown. Transfer to a plate and wipe the pan clean.

Step 4. Return the pan to a medium-high heat with the remaining 1 1⁄2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the halibut fillets, spaced apart, and fry for 3 minutes on one side, then flip and fry for another 2 minutes on the other side until both sides are crisp and golden brown.

Step 5. Very carefully transfer the fillets to a large platter. Toss the chickpeas gently with the salad, then transfer the salad to the platter next to the halibut fillets. Drizzle half of the yogurt over the salad and serve with the lemon wedges and the remaining yogurt sauce alongside.

Wine Pairing:

2019 Elouan Chardonnay

From Oregon

93 Points The Tasting Panel

Best Price Anywhere 13.99