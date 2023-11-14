Pleasure Point breakfast spot Cliff Café to close after 33 years

Fans have long flocked to Pleasure Point breakfast spot Cliff Café for fluffy cinnamon pancakes, tofu scrambles and stuffed omelets. But now, after more than 30 years in business, the restaurant’s last day will be Thursday, Nov. 30.

The 20-seat restaurant opened in 1982 and owner Sue Edson-Homer purchased it in 1989, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel . Dozens of past employees and customers, many of whom ate at the neighborhood spot at least once a week, shared their dismay on social media.

“Sue has cherished being a part of the Pleasure Point neighborhood and having Cliff Cafe be folks’ regular breakfast spot,” an announcement on Cliff Café’s Facebook page reads. “She has enjoyed seeing kids grow up to be adults, and even bring their little ones. And let’s not forget all the bacon-loving pups we’ve served!”

The reason the café is closing is that its building at 815 41st Ave. is set to be redeveloped. Edson-Home is not retiring, the post clarifies, and hopes to find a new job within the industry.

Cliff Café’s closure will be the third restaurant closure in the Pleasure Point neighborhood in recent years. Kaito, a ramen restaurant, relocated from 830 41st Ave. to a kiosk in the Capitola Mall in 2020. Neighboring burrito joint Chill Out Café closed at the end of 2022.

Neither space has reopened with new businesses, although Flashbird, a fast-casual fried chicken chain by local restaurant group Santa Cruz Sky , is set to open another location in the old Kaito spot. The opening has been in process for more than a year but owners have not announced an opening timeline.

