Eaters Digest: Burger and Fries at Oswald

EAT THIS: BURGER & FRIES AT OSWALD

Burger and fries at Oswald (Lily Belli)

I’m hunting for the best burgers in Santa Cruz County and plan to share my findings in a guide before the end of the year. A couple of weeks ago, I put the call out to my followers on Instagram and newsletter subscribers to help point me in the right direction by sharing their favorite local burgers.

And wow — I quickly discovered that people have strong opinions about this topic. I received dozens of messages from people who wanted to make sure that their favorite burger had a chance in the ring. There was one that I kept seeing over and over again – the burger and fries ($25) at Oswald in downtown Santa Cruz.

After trying it for the first time last week, it has lingered in my mind. I was skeptical at first when I saw that it came with blue cheese, but the funky cheese wasn’t overpowering. In fact, it melted over the juicy, house-ground patty and was balanced with rich caramelized onions and sweet garlic aioli. All those burger juices were absorbed by a thick housemade bun, and it came with a pile of well-seasoned fries. I wouldn’t substitute any other cheese — this burger is perfect as is.

Keep an eye out for the Best Burgers in Santa Cruz County — and send me your favorites via email or text .

BEST EVENTS THIS WEEK

Here, find a curated list of the best food and drink events in Santa Cruz County for the coming week. At the top, I share my picks of unmissable local happenings.

This week is light on food and drink events, but full of makers’ markets and seasonal shopping opportunities. Check out unique gifts from local artists, then head to your favorite winery, brewery or restaurant for some holiday cheer.

Friday, Nov. 24

West Cliff Holiday outdoor market | 10 - 4 pm @santacruz lighthouse (Friday and Saturday)

| 10 - 4 pm @santacruz lighthouse (Friday and Saturday) Holiday Lights Train | 5pm - 9pm (Friday - Sunday) @boardwalk

Saturday, Nov. 25

Sunday Nov. 26