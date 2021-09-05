Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Watsonville Vigil

Two attendees embrace during speeches being given at the Peace and Unity Vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday Sept. 5. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The vigil in Watsonville Sunday featured photos of the 17-year old Aptos High student that was stabbed and killed last week on campus.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sienna Ybarra was a classmate of the Aptos High student who was stabbed and killed on campus last week. She attended the vigil in Watsonville Sunday.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Danny Contreras holding his son Ray. Contreras had previously spent 12-years in prison. Since his days in prison, he said he has dedicated his life to being a good role model to his kids and community. Contreras told the crowd at the Watsonville vigil Sunday: “My kids haven’t seen violence, drugs or fighting... I’ve done my best to bring them up right.”

 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lili Rigor, a classmate of the 17-year old student that was stabbed and killed last week, embraces a community member at a vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A woman holds a candle at the vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Milana Work, a classmate of the 17-year student who was stabbed last week, bows her head at the Watsonville vigil on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Anna Romine, the mother of Michael and Richard Campos, lost both of her sons to violence when they were 21. Romine gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd of over 100 during the Peace and Unity Vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Alizae Martinez touches the face of her uncle, Richard Campos, who died at age 21 in 2009. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Sienna Ybarra and Maria Orozco, a PVUSD Board trustee, listen to a speech made by Pastor Jerry Morales at the vigil in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flowers on a table at the Peace and Unity vigil at Romo Park on Main Street in the Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5.
 (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Monterey County Supervisor and a former mayor of Watsonville, Luis Alejo, addressed the crowd of around 100 at the Peace and Unity vigil held in Watsonville on Sunday, Sept. 5. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

