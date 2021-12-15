Neighborhood Insider: Ben Lomond, Brookdale & Boulder Creek

If Felton is the gateway into the San Lorenzo Valley, then Ben Lomond, Brookdale and Boulder Creek, are the main stopping points along the way.

The demographics of the three are fairly similar. Using Boulder Creek as the stand-in — since it’s the largest — the Three Bs are whiter, somewhat wealthier, a bit older and a tad more conservative than the county as a whole — judging by voter registration data, at least.

For example, while Santa Cruz County is about 58% white and 37% Latino, Boulder Creek is nearly 80% white and about 12% Latino. It’s median income of $97,433 is nearly $15,000 more than the county figure, and its median age of 47.5 is about a decade older than it is at the county level.

The specific breakdown of political leanings for the area were not readily available, but using the Fifth Supervisorial District as a proxy, the area is still overwhelmingly Democratic — just about five percentage points less than the county.

What does that all mean to live there? Well...

I was a longtime Westsider, living a stone’s throw from the ocean for a bunch of years, but when we had the opportunity to purchase a little tiny house on some property in Ben Lomond, we decided to take the leap, all of a sudden becoming SLV residents. My morning jog, which used to be along the flat stretch of West Cliff Drive, turned into an obstacle course through undulating, steep mountain paths behind my house. I quickly realized I was no longer a jogger, and decided to get a gym membership instead, saving my backroad crosstreking to hikes and mushroom hunting.

The further along Highway 9 you get, the deeper the woods, with each little town center expressive of who resides hidden up among the trees. Maps are kind of a joke here, with mountain roads splitting off in all directions, often taking you to a cliff edge or a dead end or someone else’s property that you should not be on.

The outside of the Bigfoot Discovery Museum. And yes, we know it’s in Felton, but the topic is definitely talked all over the San Lorenzo Valley.

While everyone up here may not see eye to eye on certain things, like if Bigfoot actually exists or if the COVID-19 vaccine is implanting a microchip in us, no one living here in the valley can argue about the power of the redwood trees or how hard it was to see a fire blaze through them a year ago.

Those trees are what brought many people here, when the logging industry was booming after the San Francisco earthquake in 1906. But long before that, the indiginous Achista, Chaloctac, and Sayanta people, all part of the larger Ohlone tribe, were here for millennia. Today, most people who call one of these three towns home would refer to themselves as “mountain folk”, likely owning at least one chainsaw and a few chickens.

We had chickens for years, but the constant battle against predatory wild animals hunting our birds, despite layers of protective, double-dug coop construction, wore us down. Now we beg for eggs from friends who have better coops, plus dogs, to keep their chickens safe.

The author looks out her kitchen window at her charred yard and shed. Her Boulder Creek home was left standing after the CZU Lightning Complex fire, though flames licked at the property leaving blackened debris. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

During the CZU fire, when we all had to abandon our gardens and animals and everything else, it was assumed by many that the chickens left behind wouldn’t make it. Miraculously, our good friends up the road had their flock of hens survive, who took the absence of humans to sit on their eggs. Upon return many months later, our friends discovered a new set of baby chickens…who are now full grown, but still known as the “Fire Chicks.”

These kinds of stories are a dime a dozen up here. Property owners and renters have loads of tales to tell, almost like how parents never stop talking to each other about their kids. It’s a whole conversation genre that you wouldn’t even know about unless you happen to find yourself living up here, and then you are smack in the thick of it with a lot to share.

Who else can understand what it’s like to have a mountain lion using your yard like a highway? Doesn’t everyone set up infrared cameras to capture wild cat traffic? How many times did you hear the neighbor on his shooting range this weekend? When do you think our road is going to get fixed from that big storm five years ago? Can someone please take all of this zucchini off my hands?

Boulder Creek Elementary School, which is in an area at risk of debris flows this winter. (Kevin Painchaud/Lookout Santa Cruz)

To live here, you need a bit of grit, to deal with inconvenient occurrences on a day to day basis like downed trees, power outages — before power outages were such a common thing — and closed roads. Also debris flow zones, flooding, evacuation orders and wildfires. Some folks have chosen this life for a reason, to feel less on a grid, less dependent on others, less plugged in.

Other folks just love nature, and rural quiet, the magic of living in an actual rainforest. It might not be the most exciting life, unless you count all those mountain lion sightings as excitement. And you might tend to stay home most nights, since it takes at least 30 minutes to get anywhere at all.

But here in this temperate state, where East Coasters complain there are no seasons, these mountain towns offer just a little bit more of that seasonal shift. Once you pull off those soggy boots after chopping more firewood before the rain comes, there is nothing quite like the cozy feeling you get, tucked near the fireplace as you watch the drops descend from the giants above.

