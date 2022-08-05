Will pickleball take over the planet? We investigate this ‘fastest-growing sport’; laughter, trash talk ensue

Of all the goofy, self-deferential shirts I’ve seen pickleball players wear in the three months I’ve been dabbling in the so-called “fastest-growing sport,” one encapsulates the vibe best.

World’s okayest pickleball player

There has never been a sport — and it’s all right if you’re not yet convinced it deserves that label; I was there not long ago — where everything was just so immediately ...

O-K-A-Y

It goes something like this.

(1) You show up, someone puts a paddle in your hand (I still erroneously call it racket quite often) and invites you onto the court.

The ball of the moment, the pickleball. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

(2) You start taking whacks at a bright greenish-yellow ball with holes in it made of plastic (“A Wiffle ball?!!” you say loudly and incredulously). You’re getting mesmerized yet energized by the relative ease of getting to the ball on this Shrinky-Dinked tennis court and smacking it back over the net.

(3) You look around, and no one’s doubled over howling at you — even if your early attempts to figure this out might have some slapstick elements. There’s no time for judging. Everyone’s too busy laughing and having a good time.

Soon enough you too are laughing, sweating and somehow fully immersed in the giddy goodness of pickleball mania. How’d this happen?

It’s a feeling that the burgeoning pickleball industry estimates nearly 5 million Americans are now exposed to, and local parks departments and private clubs are scrambling to meet the growing demand with tennis’ suddenly more hip and outgoing kid brother. It’s why the national media, from Sports Illustrated to the New Yorker, are fancifully sizing it up.

Go ahead and try to achieve the immediacy of okayness in any other game or sport — I dare you. Even the original Ms. Pac-Man had you getting blitzed by Blinky and whatever her floating friend blobs were called by Level 2 initially.

Sports (yes, I’ll begin making that case for our dear friend pickleball) are supposed to be humbling and fortitude-building and, well, not a lick of fun at first.

Fun was left behind in fifth grade when the joys of dodgeball, kickball and the original base-stealing-inspired “pickle” were no longer up to snuff for our inner athlete.

We were taught that serious sport, particularly in the recent decades of specialization overload, required private lessons, trainers, dietitians, fancy garb and pricey gear.

Then you needed the patience to see all of that magic voodoo through. If you were lucky, and dedicated enough, it would eventually produce the kind of results that would get you into the local sports section’s fine print, so you could clip it and send it to Grandma.

The official look of pickleball: A big smile. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Pickleball is here to call BS on all that.

Pickleball just wants you to chill out and feel OK. Even better if you invite Grandma out to the pickleball court with you.

Whether you’re 85 or 12.

Whether you have one ounce of athleticism in you or you’re a former scholarship athlete.

Even if you have more aching body parts than non-aching ones and can barely move your body around the court.

I know it all sounds impossibly too good to be true. But I swear I’m not lying.

“It can blur the lines between sport and hobby, amateur and pro, celebrity and mortal.”

As no less a discerning media critic than the New Yorker put it recently, pickleball has a strange way of picking up the Etch A Sketch and shaking it clean for all who dare wander into its arena: "It can blur the lines between sport and hobby, amateur and pro, celebrity and mortal."

Try to achieve that on the tennis court, which is understandably getting its headband in a bunch over pickleball’s sudden popularity.

“Don’t bring your tennis over here” is the attitude of many pickleballers. (Via Pixabay)

One of many recent national news reports quoted a pickleball official citing some commonly heard refrains in pickle land: “What kind of tennis attitude is that?” … “That’s tennis. Don’t bring your tennis here.”

The New Yorker story cites one of the many pickleball entrepreneurs who have entered the scene. This one talked about pickleball’s ability to transcend “socioeconomic lines,” and cited pickleball-induced harmony among Somali immigrants and their neighbors in Minnesota, where tensions had been high.

“It’s bringing Americans out to meet other Americans in ways they normally wouldn’t.”

It’s somewhat heady stuff wrapped in a somewhat silly package — and that is its charm.

Allow me to walk you through more on the whys and hows of pickleball’s egalitarian brilliance, as well as the who, what and where of the local pickleball scene. This is a beginner’s guide, crafted by a beginner for beginners, so please keep that in mind.

Let’s begin with five core truths.