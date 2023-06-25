Where to find trivia events across Santa Cruz County
In Santa Cruz County, trivia events are on the scheduled at venues from brewpubs to wineries to restaurants, stretching from Santa Cruz to Capitola to Watsonville. Here is an list of regular trivia events in Santa Cruz County, including Tuesday nights in Abbott Square, hosted by Lookout’s Wallace Baine.
Trivia events are all the rage as a kind of post-COVID social phenomenon, writes Wallace Baine. “They occupy a comfortable middle space between an intimate dinner and a musical or theatrical performance, a kind of audience-participation happening where you can engage with strangers or friends at neighboring tables, quaff adult beverages in companionable leisure with others, maybe win something cool, and be home at long before vampire hours.”
Here is a (probably incomplete) list of regular trivia events in Santa Cruz County. (If we missed any, email us and let us know the details):
• Woodstock’s Pizza, downtown Santa Cruz. Weekly on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
• Cruz Kitchen & Taps, downtown Santa Cruz. KPIG Trivia Night, weekly on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
• Bruno’s Bar & Grill, Scotts Valley, Taco & Trivia Tuesdays, weekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
• Fruition Brewery, Watsonville. Monthly on second-to-last Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
• Greater Purpose Brewing, Live Oak. Weekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
• Upper Crust, Westside Santa Cruz. Weekly on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
• Britannia Arms, Capitola. Weekly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
• Big Gay Trivia Night at Greater Purpose Brewing, Live Oak. The next event is July 23.
• El Vaquero, Corralitos. Weekly on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
• Capitola Wine & Bar Merchants, Capitola Village. Every first and third Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
• 11th Hour, downtown Santa Cruz. Weekly onThursdays at 7 p.m.
• Abbott Square, downtown Santa Cruz. Hosted by Lookout, monthly on last Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.