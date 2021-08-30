Health & Wellness

From the coronavirus to fitness breakthroughs, everything Santa Cruzans need to know about staying healthy.
A federal judge on Monday ordered that all correctional officers and staff entering California’s prisons be vaccinated.
Faced with business opposition, a state lawmaker fails to deliver on a pledge to require companies to report COVID...
Firefighters on front lines, no strangers to risk, push back against COVID vaccine mandates
Among the people still reluctant to get vaccinated — and pushing against mandates — are firefighters, many of whom also...
Sign up for Lookout newsletters
Get Lookout news alerts, weekday morning and evening roundups of top local stories and a weekly top events list delivered straight to your inbox.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Lookout Local Santa Cruz.