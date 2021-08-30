Health & Wellness

Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

All California prison guards, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine, federal judge rules

File image of guard tower at prison

By Richard Winton
Source:  Los Angeles Times 

A federal judge on Monday ordered that all correctional officers and staff entering California’s prisons be vaccinated.

California still won’t make COVID-19 workplace outbreaks public

By Melissa Montalvo
Source:  CalMatters 

Faced with business opposition, a state lawmaker fails to deliver on a pledge to require companies to report COVID...

Firefighters on front lines, no strangers to risk, push back against COVID vaccine mandates

Angeles National Forest, CA, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - Blue Ridge Hot Shots crew members from Arizona join forces with California firefighters from Northern and Southern California on a backfire operation North of Mt. Wilson on Angeles Crest Highway. Firefighters continue to battle the Bobcat Fire as it continues to burn. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

By Sandy West
Source:  Kaiser Health News 

Among the people still reluctant to get vaccinated — and pushing against mandates — are firefighters, many of whom also...
The road to recovery: local non-profits vaccinate residents with 200k in funding from Kaiser Permanente

vaccine
Presented by Kaiser Permanente

