Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org partner to provide personal protective equipment in Santa Cruz County
Kaiser Permanente has partnered with systems change agency SupplyBank.org to disperse donations of sanitizing wipes, N95 masks and hand sanitizers, which will ultimately help to protect farmworkers, students, and others from the spread of COVID-19.
Santa Cruz County farmworkers, students, and other vulnerable residents will be more protected from COVID-19 thanks to donations of critical cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) from Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org.
Kaiser Permanente donated the PPE and sanitation supplies to SupplyBank.org, a nonprofit agency that distributes critical supplies to under-resourced communities at no cost.
In Santa Cruz County, nearly 300,000 sanitizing wipes, more than 8,000 N95 masks, and more than 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were donated to the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc., First 5 Santa Cruz County, and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education.
“The Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. (CAB) is extremely grateful to Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org for providing our agency with these critical PPE supplies. These supplies will help CAB keep farmworkers in the North Coast area -- day workers throughout the county, and families attending vaccine and booster clinics in south county, along with our staff -- safer, healthier and more resilient as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
— Helen Ewan-Storey, Assistant Director of Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County
Kaiser Permanente donated nearly $22 million of critical cleaning supplies and PPE, including sanitary wipes, hand sanitizers, protective gowns and masks to schools and community-based organizations throughout California. The donations mean these organizations don’t have to purchase these supplies as they help to protect students, staff, and homeless individuals from the virus.
Kaiser Permanente gives back: providing local residents equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Kaiser Permanente gives back: providing local residents equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Cruz County service area is building partnerships with community and government organizations...
Kaiser Permanente, committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, recognizes the ongoing need for PPE and sanitation supplies, especially in those communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We care about the health of our Santa Cruz County community, and personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies have played a critical role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities. We are proud to work with SupplyBank.org to help ease the burden of purchasing supplies, particularly in under-resourced communities.”
— Irene Chavez, Senior Vice President & Area Manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose & Santa Cruz County Area
Other community-based organizations throughout California receiving donated materials include county offices of educations, school districts, County Children and Family Commissions (First 5s), and Community Services Block Grant Agencies. Organizations in Oregon and Washington state will also receive materials. First 5 California and the California Department of Community Services and Development also contributed to shipping and warehousing costs.
“SupplyBank.org continues to be engaged to ensure our 500 partner organizations have what they need to protect their communities and reduce the spread of the virus. This tremendous gift from Kaiser Permanente is making that possible for the foreseeable future.”
— Benito Delgado-Olson, Founder & Executive Director of SupplyBank.org