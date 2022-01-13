Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org partner to provide personal protective equipment in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County farmworkers, students, and other vulnerable residents will be more protected from COVID-19 thanks to donations of critical cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) from Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org.

Kaiser Permanente donated the PPE and sanitation supplies to SupplyBank.org, a nonprofit agency that distributes critical supplies to under-resourced communities at no cost.

In Santa Cruz County, nearly 300,000 sanitizing wipes, more than 8,000 N95 masks, and more than 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were donated to the Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc., First 5 Santa Cruz County, and the Santa Cruz County Office of Education.

Donations of sanitizing wipes, N95 masks and hand sanitizers from Kaiser Permanente will help protect farmworkers, students, and others from COVID-19. (Kaiser Permanente)

“The Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County, Inc. (CAB) is extremely grateful to Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org for providing our agency with these critical PPE supplies. These supplies will help CAB keep farmworkers in the North Coast area -- day workers throughout the county, and families attending vaccine and booster clinics in south county, along with our staff -- safer, healthier and more resilient as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Helen Ewan-Storey, Assistant Director of Community Action Board of Santa Cruz County

Kaiser Permanente donated nearly $22 million of critical cleaning supplies and PPE, including sanitary wipes, hand sanitizers, protective gowns and masks to schools and community-based organizations throughout California. The donations mean these organizations don’t have to purchase these supplies as they help to protect students, staff, and homeless individuals from the virus.

Kaiser Permanente, committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, recognizes the ongoing need for PPE and sanitation supplies, especially in those communities disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We care about the health of our Santa Cruz County community, and personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies have played a critical role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and communities. We are proud to work with SupplyBank.org to help ease the burden of purchasing supplies, particularly in under-resourced communities.” — Irene Chavez, Senior Vice President & Area Manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose & Santa Cruz County Area

Irene Chavez, Senior Vice President & Area Manager of Kaiser Permanente San Jose & Santa Cruz County Area (Kaiser Permanente)

Other community-based organizations throughout California receiving donated materials include county offices of educations, school districts, County Children and Family Commissions (First 5s), and Community Services Block Grant Agencies. Organizations in Oregon and Washington state will also receive materials. First 5 California and the California Department of Community Services and Development also contributed to shipping and warehousing costs.