COVID back on the rise in Santa Cruz County as hospitalizations and infections trend upward

After trending downward since a peak late last year, COVID infections and hospitalizations are back on the rise in Santa Cruz County and statewide, according to data from the county, the state’s department of public health and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For the first time since October through December 2022, the rate of coronavirus transmission in Santa Cruz County has exceeded 1 for consecutive months, steadily increasing since June . A rate of transmission greater than 1 means that each COVID infection is spreading to more than one person.

(Via Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency)

“When [the rate of transmission] is more than 1 … the disease will be transmitted between more and more people and the spread of the disease is growing,” the county’s COVID-19 dashboard says. “If [the rate of transmission] stays greater than 1, it can lead to many challenges, including hospitals not being able to care for everyone who gets sick.”

Earlier this week, Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci told the Sentinel that four of the county’s seven nursing homes were experiencing coronavirus outbreaks. An outbreak is defined as three or more infections at the same time. Ghilarducci called the trend “really alarming.”

Hospitalizations have similarly been trending upward for the first time since the end of last year. The county saw a brief spike in April. The most recent state data showed 10 people were hospitalized for COVID in Santa Cruz County as of Aug. 12.

