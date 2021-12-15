High School Student Access

Lookout believes that all students deserve to know deeply about the place they live in. For all High School students in Santa Cruz County, Lookout now offers free student memberships.

High School Students sign up here

All Santa Cruz County High School Staff and Faculty get 20% off Lookout Memberships. Click here to purchase.

If you are a High School Teacher and want to use Lookout in your classroom visit our Educator page for lesson plans and best ways to use Lookout in your classroom. And reach out to Jamie (Keil) Garfield, director of student engagement for free access if you do use Lookout in the classroom . jamie@lookoutlocal.com