High School Student Access
Lookout believes that all students deserve to know deeply about the place they live in. For all High School students in Santa Cruz County, Lookout now offers free student memberships.
High School Students sign up here
All Santa Cruz County High School Staff and Faculty get 20% off Lookout Memberships. Click here to purchase.
If you are a High School Teacher and want to use Lookout in your classroom visit our Educator page for lesson plans and best ways to use Lookout in your classroom. And reach out to Jamie (Keil) Garfield, director of student engagement for free access if you do use Lookout in the classroom. jamie@lookoutlocal.com
Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the 2021-22 school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. We feature the students’ contributions below.
Stories authored by high school students
