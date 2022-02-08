Compensation: $117,000 - $127,000 annual salary

Full-Time: 100%, 40 hours per week, exempt

Benefits: Medical, dental, and vision insurance; paid time off/flex holidays; retirement plan and life insurance

Reports to: Chief Operating Officer

Location(s): Bay Region

JOB OVERVIEW:

The Chief Program Officer (CPO) is a key leader in making strategic decisions for Digital NEST. In partnership with the leadership team, this position is responsible, at the top level, for impactful programs. The CPO will have primary responsibility for establishing and implementing the programmatic direction of the organization, especially as the NEST is preparing for expansion. The CPO will also drive the programmatic direction of the organization towards having the greatest possible impact on the youth, families, and communities that the Digital NEST serves.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Programmatic Vision and Leadership

Develop and direct programmatic strategies at the organizational level and coordinate with the leadership team in developing and implementing all long-term strategies to achieve goals and evaluate the performance of various programs.

Direct the coordination, integration, and delivery of bizzNEST and all programs and promote collaborative relationships between program areas.

Ensuring that the expectations of funders, partners, constituents, clients, and other stakeholders are consistently met.

Supervise and support the Director of Programs-Curriculum in the continuous improvement of programs and services.

Direct the evaluation process to determine the effectiveness and sustainability of programs, guide continuous improvement, and drive future programming.

Develop and direct top-level partnerships with K-12, college, and government agencies (i.e. Community College system, State Departments of Labor and Education, statewide workforce development initiatives).

Ensure that knowledge and best practices are being shared across sites and advise on the communication structure among program staff and on the communication between programs and the rest of the organization.

Direct the coordination, integration, and delivery of all programs and promote collaborative relationships between the departments of growth, development, and finance to ensure that the needs of program staff and the youth they serve are consistently met. funders, partners, constituents, clients, and other stakeholders are consistently met.

Collaborate with the development team on regional fundraising strategies

Executive Leadership

Represent Digital NEST on relevant committees and task forces, as well as at speaking engagements, conference panels and trainings.

Participate with the executive team on strategy, vision, and implementation of scaling effort.

Participate in board meetings and maintain board knowledge of programmatic strategy and effectiveness.

Manage and support the Director of Program Curriculum in effectively leading a performance-based and outcome-based program and staff.

Co-develop a career advancement plan for Director-level program staff, co-implement the plan and co-evaluate the progress made on that plan.

Manage staff and ensure their growth and development as professionals.

POSITION-SPECIFIC QUALIFICATIONS:

10+ years of professional experience in a nonprofit organizational management

8-10 years prior experience demonstrating success in the execution of programmatic activities

Entrepreneurial mindset: having a track record of effectively leading a performance-based and outcome-based programs and staff, as well as, effectively managing revenue generated from bizzNEST.

They will have demonstrated experience in having developed and operationalized strategies that have taken a program or organization to the next stage of growth and effectively led a team/organization through organizational change.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral; ability to influence and engage a wide range of donors and build long-term relationships.

Demonstrated experience managing a high-performing team in a multi-site structure.

Flexible and adaptable style; a leader who can positively impact both strategic and tactical fundraising initiatives.

Ability to work both independently without close oversight, but also as a team player who will productively engage with others at varying levels of seniority within and outside the Digital NEST.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS:

Passion for the mission of Digital NEST and belief in upholding organization’s core values.

Understanding of and sensitivity to issues of culture/ethnicity/race, gender, sexual identity, class/SES and immigration status.

Ability to be an ally to people of color, women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered, queer, questioning and intersex individuals and their allies (LGBTQIA).

Candidates must have a valid CA driver’s license, pass a background check, and be able to travel and work evenings or weekends occasionally, or as needed.

HOW TO APPLY:

Digital NEST, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Digital NEST is also committed to an inclusive experience for all applicants and will endeavor to make a reasonable accommodations in the interview process, to the known physical or mental limitations of qualified employees with disabilities unless the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of our business.

Please refer to our career page for more information on how to apply for reasonable accommodations.