New local hub for job seekers; Lookout launches Job Board

Want to make sure your listing stands out? You can add a Featured Listing that will appear at the top of the Job Board and featured in additional newsletters. We’ll also widen the reach of all Featured Listings, placing them prominently on Lookout’s new and highly trafficked Apple News channel. Featured Listings are available for an additional $75, or $50 for our Marketing and Civic Partners.

It’s 2022 and from layoffs to resignations to remote opportunities, the local job market has never been more challenging. Both job seekers and employers continue to balance their dreams, needs, and realities to keep their businesses and organizations humming.

There’s no shortage of places to find out about new job opportunities all over the world, but for those of us who have no intention of leaving Santa Cruz County anytime soon, Lookout Santa Cruz has a new tool for you.

I’m proud to announce today’s launch of Lookout Santa Cruz’s new Job Board, hosted and run by the Lookout’s Community & Commerce team <link>. This Job Board is made by Santa Cruz County residents, for Santa Cruz County residents. My team and I are proud to offer this new resource on Lookout, aiming to streamline the efforts of both job seekers and those that are hiring.

We’ll be sharing every listing to our 19,000+ email subscribers and the Job Board site, now promptly featured in our main navigation menu. Be sure to follow along in the Morning Lookout, Lookout PM, and Lily Belli on Food newsletters to see the positions for which top Santa Cruz County companies are actively hiring. Sign up here if you aren’t already receiving our weekday newsletters.

This new Job Board provides a unique local center for job seekers and amplifies the awareness of top local companies looking to build their teams. Check it out here and let us know what you think…

Ashley Holmes

Director of Sales & Marketing

How To Quickly Place Your Lookout Job Board Posting

Hiring has never been tougher, and we want to help. Talk to our diverse and engaged local audience as we share your jobs on our site and in our newsletters.

Jump right in and promote your jobs by filling out this quick survey or email me at ashley@lookoutlocal.com with questions or feedback.

Each listing will be featured on the Lookout Job Board and cycled into newsletters for 60 days. Individual listings are $100 each or $75 each if you run 8 or more at a time. And we’re glad to work with you on customizing the Lookout Job Board for you and discuss other volume discounts.