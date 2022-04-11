Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Surfing in Santa Cruz
(Claudia Lorusso)
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)
  2. Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources
  3. Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  4. Accounting Specialist at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  5. Admission and Records Technician at Cabrillo College
  6. Finance Director at Gateway Center of Monterey County
  7. Branch Supervisor at Bay Federal Credit Union
  8. Senior Financial Support Specialist (Accounting Grants) at Cabrillo College
  9. Manager, Partnership Sales at Santa Cruz Warriors
  10. News Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz

