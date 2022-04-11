10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to Lookout’s Santa Cruz County job board.
- Organizer at COPA (Communities Organized for Relational Power in Action)
- Program Assistant at Positive Discipline Community Resources
- Rider Operator at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Accounting Specialist at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Admission and Records Technician at Cabrillo College
- Finance Director at Gateway Center of Monterey County
- Branch Supervisor at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Senior Financial Support Specialist (Accounting Grants) at Cabrillo College
- Manager, Partnership Sales at Santa Cruz Warriors
- News Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
