Managing Editor

Reports to: CEO

Location: Santa Cruz, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz seeks an experienced editor ready, willing and enthused to continue building a model a model news company for the 2020s.

We have opened this new position to add additional leadership and an expert daily hand at guiding and editing smart coverage for a newsroom of 10. Candidates must demonstrate well-experienced news judgment and excellent story concept and line editing skills and be committed to creating a great through-the-day news service.

In just 18 months, we’ve established ourselves as a new, go-to trustworthy news company valued by those who read and care about local issues. The managing editor will apply, and extend, the Lookout community-centric, mobile-first and tell-the-readers-what-they-need-to-know model, which is working so well in Santa Cruz, and will soon be applied in other communities.

Our newsroom embraces a couple of generations of journalists, from veterans to those starting out in local journalism. Lookout’s correspondents are the prominent public face of Lookout in all the diverse communities we serve. We’re looking for a managing editor to work closely with founder and national news analyst Ken Doctor , in the continuous improvement of our model and our journalism, based both on bedrock journalism principles and new models of engagement we are innovating.

Our newsroom focuses on impactful stories, while as a primary news source, keeping our readers briefly updated on step-process governmental proceedings and other actions. We are high on explanatory, connect-the-dots reporting and pointed knowing writing. Whether in 500 or 2,500 words, we tell the readers what we know, well sourced and well told. We fit the formats to the content, using Q&As and Ask Lookouts , and other emerging formats – including video – in addition to narrative journalism, including this recent one on fentanyl and its community impact.

Read our report on our highly successful launch; if it fits you, your talents and your enthusiasms, please write us.

Please send a detailed cover letter, resume and fitting work to jobs@lookoutlocal.com to apply.

You should have at least seven years of journalism experience, and at least three as a newsroom manager. The position is on-site, in our collaborative office in downtown Santa Cruz.

Benefits and Application:

The Managing Editor is a full-time Lookout Local employee. We offer competitive employee benefits.

Lookout Local is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

As we interact with the public on a regular basis, a vaccination against COVID-19 is required for employment absent documented disability or religious reasons.

Please apply, with cover letter and resume to ken@lookoutlocal.com.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Dental Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Vision Insurance

401(k) (no match)

Lookout is: