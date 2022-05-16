Politics and Policy Correspondent

Location: Santa Cruz, California

Lookout Santa Cruz is looking for a correspondent who can deeply report and explain the real-world impacts of Santa Cruz County politics and policy. We’re a national model local news startup, now moving quickly to become the primary news source in a one-of-a-kind county of of 276,000. We seek an aggressive reporter enthused to quickly learn and master a new community, one we like to call paradise with lots of issues. We’ve done good accountability and political coverage in our first 18 months, but it’s been uneven. We have opened this position to add experienced firepower to a newsroom of 10. In just 18 months, we’ve established ourselves as a new, go-to trustworthy news company valued by those who read and care about local issues. With this job, we focus on the nexus of policy and politics, on issues ranging from environment and public health to public safety and homelessness.

Our newsroom focuses on impactful stories, while as a primary news source, keeping our readers updated on step-process governmental proceedings and other actions briefly. We are high on explanatory, connect-the-dots reporting and pointed knowing writing. Whether in 500 or 2,500 words, we tell the readers what we know, well sourced and well told. We fit the formats to the content, using Q&As and Ask Lookouts , and other emerging formats – including video – in addition to narrative journalism.

Overall, our team of correspondents are enthused about being part of a new model of community-centric, mobile-first, topically knowledgeable, intensely local journalism in Santa Cruz County, founded by national news analyst Ken Doctor. Lookout’s correspondents are the prominent public face of Lookout in all the diverse communities we serve. Read our report on our highly successful launch; if it fits you, your talents and your enthusiasms, please write us.

Please send a detailed cover letter, resume and fitting work to jobs@lookoutlocal.com to apply.

Correspondents are full-time employees. We offer a highly competitive salary and benefits. As we are looking for people who are true voices of the community, the position is in-person, not remote.

Experience & Skills:



Rock-solid journalism judgment, intuition and taste.

Proven ability to report smartly, write with great clarity and context and break news.

Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-growth startup environment, embracing the agility and flexibility required to thrive within a new business.

Experience and comfort with the pace of digital-first journalism, and the digital technologies that power it.

Ability to engage diverse local communities in Lookout’s work.

Ability to think through visuals that will aid storytelling and work with colleagues to activate them.

Demonstrated adaptability, especially with new topical coverage areas and communities.

Comfort learning new technology and experience working in content management systems, producing, editing and dressing stories with related media (photos, videos, etc).

Comfort with the format of Lookout’s correspondent-focused model, and the personality it brings to the work.

A minimum of three years of professional (post-collegiate) experience

Bilingual abilities are a plus.

Data reporting skills are a plus.

Audio/video experience is a plus.

Benefits and Application:

The Politics and Policy Correspondent is a full-time Lookout Local employee. We offer competitive employee benefits.

Lookout Local is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.

As we interact with the public on a regular basis, a vaccination against COVID-19 is required for employment absent documented disability or religious reasons.

Please apply, with cover letter and resume to ken@lookoutlocal.com.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Dental Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Paid Time Off

Vision Insurance

401(k) (no match)

Lookout is:

Innovative -- innovative and risk-taking

Outcome-oriented -- results-focused with strong performance culture

Team-oriented -- cooperative and collaborative

